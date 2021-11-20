Matt Hardy's faction member possibly injured on this week's AEW Dynamite - Reports

The Butcher is reported to have gotten injured during his match on this week's AEW Dynamite. On a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez mentioned that The Butcher suffered a bicep injury, which is likely to keep him out for three to four months.

The Butcher previously suffered an injury facing then TNT champion Darby Allin on a show in April, which kept him out for five months. He made his return by attacking Orange Cassidy at All Out and has since appeared as a partner on The Blade and a member of the Hardy Family Office.

The Butcher is better known by his real name Andy Williams. He is the rhythm guitarist for the metalcore band Every Time I Die. As a founding member of the band, he has been performing since 1998.

The Butcher and The Blade lost against Orange Cassidy and Tomohiro Ishii at AEW Dynamite

The heel duo faced Orange Cassidy and Tomohiro Ishii on Wednesday in a losing effort. The “Stone Pitbull” earned the victory for his team after executing a brainbuster. This gave an added incentive for Matt Hardy to get mad at Orange Cassidy and the Best Friends.

Ishii, who made his AEW debut in this match, has been working with NJPW since 1994. He is currently in his sixth reign as the Never Openweight Champion. He has also earned the IWGP Tag and Never Openweight Six-Man Tag titles previously. Ishii is yet to appear in the singles competition in AEW.

Meanwhile, fellow CHAOS member Rocky Romero lost to Bryan Danielson on the latest episode of Dynamite. CHAOS leader Kazuchika Okada will be the big name everyone wishes to see on AEW television.

