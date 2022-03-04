"I have NEVER been more Embarrassed"- MJF receives upsetting message from his family member after AEW Dynamite this week

It's no secret that Friedman's family has impeccable character portrayal skills. The family rarely breaks kayfabe, as we've seen MJF's mother, Nina Friedman, ranting at the AEW star on Twitter. However, Nina felt proud when her son cut a soul-stirring promo last week.

The Salt of the Earth talked about being subjected to bullying and anti-Semitism during his high school days in a rather riveting moment.

His promo not only felt believable to fans but to Punk as well. While MJF's story might have been accurate, it turned out to be a plot against his foe. After The Pinnacle leader hugged The Straight Edge Superstar on Dynamite this week, he launched a scathing assault on CM Punk.

With some help from his stablemates and his Dynamite Diamond ring, Friedman busted Punk's head open to everyone's dismay. It was a sight to behold as blood poured down from The Second City Saint's head.

Following the show, Nina Friedman tweeted that she has never been more embarrassed as a mother in her entire life, additionally describing her son's actions as a "nightmare."

"I have NEVER been more Embarrassed to be your Mother in my entire life! What a Nightmare!" Nina Friedman tweeted.

nina friedman @FriedmanNina I have NEVER been more Embarrassed to be your Mother in my entire life! What a Nightmare! I have NEVER been more Embarrassed to be your Mother in my entire life! What a Nightmare!

Although Sting, Darby Allin, and Sammy Guevara came out later with hopes of helping their friend, the damage was already done by then.

CM Punk made multiple WWE references during his promo on AEW Dynamite

Prior to taking a brutal beatdown, CM Punk made multiple WWE legends references in his promo. He first name-dropped Stone Cold Steve Austin, recalling that he didn't get upset when The Texas Rattlesnake infamously walked out on WWE after refusing to wrestle Brock Lesnar on RAW in 2002.

The Straight Edge Superstar reminded MJF that he did horrible things as well, dating back to the time when he covered the legendary wrestler's body (The Undertaker) with the ashes of the latter's late manager (Paul Bearer).

And last but not least, AEW star CM Punk indirectly referenced Jeff Hardy, recalling when he mocked The Charismatic Enigma's addiction in a rivalry that abruptly ended with the latter getting released by WWE. There's no doubt that the feud between Punk and MJF is becoming highly captivating every week.

A vengeful CM Punk will now be looking to even the score with Friedman when the two foes collide in a Dog Collar match at Revolution.

What do you make of Nina Friedman's statement? Sound off in the comments section below.

Why does Cody Rhodes get booed? A WWE Hall of Famer offers his take here.

Edited by Ryan K Boman

LIVE POLL Q. Who do you think should win at AEW Revolution? CM Punk MJF 9 votes so far