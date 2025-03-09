AEW star's mother jumps barricade to protect son against brutal attack

An AEW star’s mother jumped the barricade to protect her son against a brutal attack at Revolution. This was an unprecedented scene and something that the fans did not expect to see.

Chris Jericho was supposed to put his Ring of Honor World Championship on the line against Gravity in a match on the Revolution Zero Hour pre-show. However, that did not happen as he had other plans. The former WWE Superstar attacked the 27-year-old with a baseball bat before the match even began and the referee called for the bell.

As Jericho, Big Bill and Bryan Keith were attacking Gravity, out came his brother Bandido to make the save. Despite that, the numbers game was just too much as the Learning Tree was on another level. Jericho then ripped off the luchador's mask.

Seeing that, Gravity and Bandido’s mother and sister jumped the barricade alongside Aubrey Edwards and came to the ring to protect her sons from the beatdown from the AEW stars. Chris Jericho did not spare Bandido even then as he hit him with another blow.

He then walked away without the match even starting. This meant that he still has the ROH World Championship and will be keeping it for the foreseeable future.

