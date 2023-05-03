AEW star's real-life brother continues to tease match against Jon Moxley at All In

Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley is likely to be one of the star attractions at All In 2023. The show will be held at Wembley Stadium on August 27, and a popular British star is pushing for a match against Moxley at the pay-per-view.

The star in question is Zak Zodiac, the real-life brother of AEW star Saraya. He is one of many wrestlers from the United Kingdom who are looking to be added to the match card for the high-profile show.

Zak Zodiac has pushed for a match against Moxley on social media for a while, and many of his fans are hoping the bout will materialize at All Out. The British star recently responded to a fan's tweet which suggested he should lock horns with the former AEW World Champion on August 27. You can check out their exchange below:

At the time of writing, the company has seemingly sold over 36,000 tickets for the show since the first pre-sale went live. This means that within a few hours of the event's tickets going live, All In is set to be AEW's highest-grossing show by some distance.

Jon Moxley has got a busy few weeks ahead of him

Between now and All In, shows like Double or Nothing and Forbidden Door are set to take place. Hence, a lot can change in the company between now and August 27. But the immediate future looks set to be a busy one for Jon Moxley.

On the April 28 edition of Rampage, it was announced that Moxley would face Kenny Omega for the first time in over two years inside a steel cage. The match is set for the May 10 edition of Dynamite.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan

Detroit, MI

Wednesday Night

Live on TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT



Steel Cage Match

vs



At

Kenny Omega + Jon Moxley will renew the most intense rivalry in AEW in a Steel Cage live on Wednesday Night Dynamite! Wednesday, 5/10Detroit, MIWednesday Night #AEWDynamite Live on TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CTSteel Cage Match @KennyOmegamanX vs @JonMoxley At @LCArena_Detroit on May 10Kenny Omega + Jon Moxley will renew the most intense rivalry in AEW in a Steel Cage live on Wednesday Night Dynamite! Wednesday, 5/10Detroit, MIWednesday Night #AEWDynamiteLive on TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CTSteel Cage Match@KennyOmegamanX vs @JonMoxleyAt @LCArena_Detroit on May 10Kenny Omega + Jon Moxley will renew the most intense rivalry in AEW in a Steel Cage live on Wednesday Night Dynamite! https://t.co/MDsFrQAt9O

Following that, Moxley will make two appearances in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. He will return to the company on May 21 at the Resurgence event in Long Beach, California. He will also participate in the Dominion event in Osaka on June 4.

Are you a fan of Jon Moxley? Let us know in the comments section below.

A former WWE star allegedly emailed Tony Khan and never got a reply. Hear the story here.

Poll : 0 votes