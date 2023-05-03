Tony Khan breaks silence after AEW sells 36,000 tickets during "All In" pre-sale

AEW President Tony Khan has dubbed today "one of the best days" in the young promotion's history, as 36,000 tickets have been sold in the presale for an event still three months away.

All In is set to take place on August 27, 2023, at Wembley Stadium in London. The venue has a capacity of 90,000 seats, far beyond anything the promotion has used in the past. Many questions were posed about whether the Jacksonville-based promotion could fill up the stadium, but it seems as though the bright start in terms of presale tickets is garnering more and more believers in the mammoth task.

The 36,000 sold tickets generated a whopping $4.7 million — certainly a reason for Tony Khan to celebrate.

No matches have been officially announced for the event. Ticket sales will probably skyrocket as more details about the show are revealed.

Major WWE Superstar to appear at AEW All In?

AEW's first pay-per-view event in the United Kingdom is sure to have some surprises in store. The roster already boasts notable UK talents such as PAC and Saraya, but Tony Khan will need to pull out the big guns to ensure that his venture across the pond is a memorable one.

One major name speculated to appear at the show is Drew McIntyre. It has been reported that The Scottish Warrior is unhappy in his role with WWE and is angling for a move when his contract expires.

Ango @AngoPW Do y’all really think Drew McIntyre is leaving WWE for AEW? Do y’all really think Drew McIntyre is leaving WWE for AEW? https://t.co/oSKoq3RXZQ

However, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio squashed the rumors of McIntyre popping up at AEW All In by noting that the former WWE Champion's contract will expire well past the date of the event.

"It’s a long ways away. I hear people going like, ‘Oh he’s gonna be at the Wembley (AEW) show’ and it’s like… I don’t have the date, but I don’t think that’s contractually possible. I think that his contract runs well past that date.”

Other popular names in the world of professional wrestling, like Will Ospreay, Goldberg, and Mercedes Moné, have also been rumored to appear at the show. However, none of these have been confirmed.

