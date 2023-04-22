Vince Russo wants 4-time WWE Champion to make AEW debut at All In (Exclusive)

With All In set to be one of the most important wrestling shows of the year, AEW has placed upon themselves the mammoth task of filling Wembley Stadium. The young promotion has made a name for itself by defying the odds. Nonetheless, former WWE writer Vince Russo believes that Tony Khan may have to bring in some heavy reinforcements to sell out the 90,000-seater venue.

One name Russo brought forward specifically was that of Kurt Angle. The Olympic Gold Medalist retired from in-ring competition in 2019, but remains one of the most recognizable faces in the industry.

Tyler Soltis @soltis_tyler THE TOP SUBMISSION SPECIALIST OF ALL TIME IS KURT ANGLE THE TOP SUBMISSION SPECIALIST OF ALL TIME IS KURT ANGLE 💯🐐 https://t.co/TAWqt4CnbO

Angle is currently signed to WWE under a "nostalgia contract," which basically involves a merchandise deal and sporadic appearances. However, Angle's current contract does not prevent him from appearing elsewhere. So, in theory, he could pop up at Wembley Stadium come August 27.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Dr. Chris Featherstone, Russo said the following about special attractions Tony Khan will need to bring in:

"You're going to have to put a Kurt Angle on that card. You're going to have to put WWE people that have never had any association with AEW before." [17:24 - 17:44]

It is highly unlikely that any fans had "Kurt Angle debuts in AEW" on their 2023 bingo cards. Regardless, if Tony Khan is able to entice the WWE Hall of Famer to appear at All In, it would be a massive step in ensuring that the event is a success.

Drew McIntyre to appear at AEW All In?

Drew McIntyre's WWE status has recently been the topic of much discussion. There are rumors of the former world champion being unhappy with his position in the promotion and that his contract is set to expire soon.

This has led many fans to believe that The Scottish Warrior could make his way to AEW and possibly perform at the All In event taking place in the UK. However, this is impossible, according to Dave Meltzer, who noted that McIntyre's contract will run well past the date of the show.

"It’s a long ways away. I hear people going like, ‘Oh he’s gonna be at the Wembley (AEW) show’ and it’s like… I don’t have the date, but I don’t think that’s contractually possible. I think that his contract runs well past that date,” Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio.

Ango @AngoPW Do y’all really think Drew McIntyre is leaving WWE for AEW? Do y’all really think Drew McIntyre is leaving WWE for AEW? https://t.co/oSKoq3RXZQ

Despite McIntyre more than likely not appearing on the show, fans can be fairly confident that Tony Khan is going to deliver some blockbuster surprises and pull out all the stops for this monumental event.

