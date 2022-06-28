"I just can't do it anymore" - Kurt Angle discusses why he declined AEW's contract

Kurt Angle recently revealed that AEW offered him a contract to wrestle again. But the legend eventually declined because he felt he couldn't take the physicality anymore.

Angle is a WWE Hall of Famer who is a 13-time world champion across WWE and TNA (now IMPACT). His last match came at WrestleMania 35, where he lost to Happy Corbin. He runs a nutrition supplement business called "Physically Fit Nutrition" and has a podcast.

During an interview with NBC Sports Boston, the 53-year-old revealed that he got a call from AEW President Tony Khan who wanted him to compete in the ring.

Angle added that he was offered twice. But he turned both of them down because of concerns about his age and commitment to the supplement business.

"Well, you know what, they actually wanted me to wrestle in particular. Tony Khan gave me a call, wanted me to wrestle. They offered me a pretty good deal, but I just can’t do it anymore... They did offer me two different times, and they did want me to do an on-camera personality as well, or a non-wrestling role. I actually turned that down as well. I just wanted to start up my supplement company, so I wanted to put more time into that," Angle said. [H/T SEScoops]

The Hall of Famer also mentioned that the company wanted him to wrestle in ten matches but didn't indicate how long. He declined it altogether because he didn't think he was the "old Kurt Angle" he used to be.

Kurt Angle isn't particularly happy with his retirement match

In addition, Kurt Angle felt that if he accepted a contract offer at his age, it wouldn't be right as he wouldn't be able to perform at a high level.

He also stated that his last match at WrestleMania 35 against Baron Corbin didn't meet his expectations.

"You know what, I don’t want to perform if I can’t perform at my best. I don’t want to put together a match that is less than average. That’s what I felt like I was doing at that particular time, especially my retirement match. I didn’t think it was very good. I could tell that I was slower. I gained a lot of weight. I was more methodical. It just felt like it wasn’t the retirement I was expecting," Angle added. [H/T SEScoops]

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling Kurt Angle wanted to face John Cena instead of Baron Corbin as his final match Kurt Angle wanted to face John Cena instead of Baron Corbin as his final match https://t.co/NGsWYzQZy6

Last month, Angle had successful double knee surgery. Still, it would be interesting to see if he decides to go to AEW, especially in a non-wrestling role.

