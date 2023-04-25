Tony Khan bringing back former WWE Champion for All In would put AEW "over the top," says veteran (Exclusive)

AEW President Tony Khan currently has a little over four months to fill the upcoming All In card with exciting matches. Meanwhile, a WWE Hall of Famer believes that bringing back a former champion would push them "over the top."

The former champion in question is CM Punk. He is rumored to be making his AEW return in the coming weeks despite reports that he was backstage on a recent edition of Monday Night RAW.

Many have wondered what role Punk could play at All In if he does return, with the most notable suggestion being one of many dream opponents for Kenny Omega. However, The Cleaner also has some unfinished business with Bryan Danielson and Will Ospreay heading into the high-profile event.

In a conversation with Bill Apter and Mac Davis on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long mentioned that the initial hype around the Wembley Stadium show was due to AEW traveling to the UK for the first time.

“Here’s the reason why the big pre-sales are there; AEW’s never been there. This is the first time. So this is the first time that the people there will get a chance to see the AEW stars, they’ve never seen them before. So that’s the attraction there, that’s what they’re doing right now, they want to see this brand new product." [3:25 - 3:45]

However, Teddy added that if Tony Khan gets CM Punk to appear on the show, it could lead to All In being a sold-out event.

"I agree with everything you guys said about [CM] Punk, Punk would put them over the top, so maybe somebody may be thinking about that, and they may do it at the last minute, or maybe not at the last minute, maybe in time for people to, you know, really want to buy it. So we’ll just have to wait and see if they’re smart, they’ll do it like that. But who knows who’s in charge of that? But like I said, the big hype there is that this is AEW’s first time there.” [3:46 - 4:10]

Fans will hear from Tony Khan this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite

A lot can happen between now and All In, with shows like Double or Nothing and Forbidden Door still set to take place. But what will Tony Khan have in store for AEW fans in the coming months?

Fans might get some insight this week on Dynamite as they will hear from Tony Khan. There is no word on what he will be doing on the show, but with rumors of a new Saturday show premiering in the coming weeks, there could be another huge announcement from the AEW President.

Elsewhere on Dynamite, we will find out who MJF will face at Double or Nothing for the AEW World Championship as Sammy Guevara and Darby Allin go one-on-one. Orange Cassidy will defend his International Championship against Bandido, while Jade Cargill will look to extend her undefeated record against Taya Valkyrie.

