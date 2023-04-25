Who brought CM Punk inside the arena before WWE RAW? - Reports

CM Punk was reportedly brought inside the Allstate Arena by a bunch of WWE talent last night on RAW.

Punk's rumored backstage appearance on WWE RAW left the wrestling world dumbstruck. Fans are curious to find out what exactly is happening with the former WWE Superstar.

PWInsider has now shed some light on CM Punk's appearance on RAW. The updated report states that Punk was on the same flight as some WWE talent, who brought him inside the Allstate Arena last night. Check out the full report below:

"CM Punk was in Florida over the weekend doing commentary for MMA promotion Cage Fury Fighting Championships. When flying out of Tampa yesterday, he ended up on the same flight as several WWE talents and staff, including one producer and was sitting next to some of them on the flight. At that point, Punk learned WWE was at the Allstate Arena, which is in a close proximity to his home in Chicago. At some point before the show was to begin, Punk arrived at the venue and was brought into the building by other talents." (H/T PWInsider)

CM Punk didn't stay for long at the Allstate Arena

PWInsider's report further stated that Punk had a chat with Triple H, as well as a few other WWE talents. He spoke with The Miz as well. Fans might be aware that Punk once took a massive shot at The A-Lister on Twitter, before deleting the tweet.

Punk was eventually allegedly told by WWE security that he needed to leave the arena, and he left immediately after. For those unaware, Punk is still signed to Tony Khan's All Elite Wrestling.

