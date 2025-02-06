AEW star's wife barely escapes major brawl sparked on Dynamite

The AEW locker room has been under the threat of terror from multiple stars for the past few months. The Death Riders have been trying to tame every star on the roster, causing chaos backstage. However. it seems like the Jon Moxley-led faction has found opponents who can discipline them. Jay White, Cope, and FTR have been after the evil faction for the past couple of weeks.

AEW Dynamite opened tonight with AEW announcer Renee Paquette interviewing White after he had engaged in a brawl with The Death Riders last week. Before he completed his answer, the Switchblade was surrounded by Jon Moxley and his crew. While they threatened to take down White, the latter had the support of Rated FTR. The two sides then started to brawl all over the place.

As soon as the brawl started, Marina Shafir lifted Renee Paquette and carried her away from the chaos. Meanwhile, all the eight stars brawled towards the ring. After a rough back and forth between the teams, Cope, Jay White, and FTR forced Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and PAC to withdraw and exit the arena.

With Grand Slam Australia just around the corner, it will be interesting to see who will face Death Riders on the blockbuster show. Only time will tell how things will go down between these stars.

