"I didn't see it working" - AEW's Sammy Guevara on leaving IMPACT Wrestling tapings 

AEW star Sammy Guevara has shed light on the rumors surrounding his differences with IMPACT Wrestling, which prevented him from appearing in the promotion.

Soon after the forbidden door was kicked open in February, Guevara was supposed to film a few episodes with IMPACT Wrestling. However, reports emerged that the AEW star didn't like the storylines presented to him, resulting in IMPACT asking him to leave the tapings.

In an interview with Fightful, Guevara initially joked about the controversy but then disclosed that details that emerged after the incident were mainly "one-sided." The AEW star stated the situation didn't have to blow up like this as it was only a case of creative difference.

"I won't go too much into it," Guevara said. "I went over there, punched Scott D'Amore. I'm not doing any of your creative! Screw everybody! [laughs]. What was presented, I didn't see it working for me. I still wish nothing but the best for IMPACT and everybody there.

"I don't put information out online and there are only certain people who knew certain information, so the information coming out is only from one side. I wish we could've kept it more about that instead of making it everyone's business because it wasn't necessary for everyone to know this stuff."

Guevara confessed that the unnecessary chatter around the incident made him joke about it on his vlog and he advised his fans not to blindly believe everything they read online.

The AEW star further expressed his desire to wrestle his friends Trey Miguel and Ace Austin at a future IMPACT Wrestling or AEW event, or entirely someplace else.

"That's why I started trolling on the vlog. Certain things were coming out and I was like, 'This is not true at all.' Don't believe everything you read online," Guevara continued. "It is what it is, we all could've handled things better. You live and learn, grow and go.

"I have a lot of friends over there, Trey Miguel and Ace Austin, plenty of dudes I'd love to wrestle and have wrestled before. We were all on similar shows not long ago. It'll happen [in IMPACT], happen [in AEW], or happen in some rented show. It'll happen somewhere."

Sammy Guevara is in action on AEW: Blood and Guts

Sammy Guevara will be in action on this week's AEW: Blood and Guts episode. He and The Inner Circle will square off against The Pinnacle in a "Blood and Guts" match.

It is a highly-anticipated affair, and Guevara will be the first entrant for The Inner Circle. Fans can expect a spirited showing from Guevara, as AEW has trusted him with sending him so early into the bout.

