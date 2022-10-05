"You would be jobless if it wasn't for your dad in law" - Top AEW star and Andrade El Idolo trade barbs in the wake of backstage altercation

Former TNT Champion Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo continued to take shots at each other on social media in the wake of their backstage altercation.

Currently, Sammy Guevara is a popular figure backstage but for all the wrong reasons. He, along with Eddie Kingston, was recently suspended after the two got into a physical altercation following their promo segment. Now it looks like The Spanish God may have problems with Andrade backstage.

Andrade El Idolo shared on Twitter that he confronted Sammy backstage and took shots at Eddie Kingston as well, claiming that he wouldn't beat Sami up since he's a professional.

The former TNT Champion responded by claiming that Andrade is only here because of Ric Flair and suggested that the former WWE US Champion heads back to his old company.

"YOU didnt say s**t to me you liar but heres some truth you ungrateful prick You would be jobless if it wasn’t for your dad in law. Are you really mad at me or mad at yourself for failing to get over for a SECOND time. Just go back to Wwe like we all know you want to do & f**k off," Sammy Guevara tweeted.

Fans join in on the heated exchange between The Spanish God and Andrade El Idolo

The former WWE US Champion replied to Sammy and mentioned that he would confront the former TNT Champion face-to-face on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite.

"Ok I’m a liar see you on Wednesday!! I'll tell you to your face again!!! and nothing you say that you do not have any problem!" Andrade El Idolo tweeted.

Wrestling fans shared their thoughts on Andrade possibly joining WWE.

Fans jokingly mentioned how the AEW President is feeling right now.

While some blamed Andrade and claimed that he could not work without Triple H's guidance, some took the former WWE US Champion's side and mentioned that Sammy and Kingston had no ties to WWE whatsoever.

Robert Lentini @MankyMedia @AJQuinn82 @AndradeElIdolo @sammyguevara Tony is going to have to put in the fine print "please don't sign if you can't function without the guidance of Triple H". @AJQuinn82 @AndradeElIdolo @sammyguevara Tony is going to have to put in the fine print "please don't sign if you can't function without the guidance of Triple H".

Tim Farrell @AHWashboard @MankyMedia @AJQuinn82 @AndradeElIdolo @sammyguevara To be fair, punk didnt function with or without triple H. Eddie/Sammy happened exclusively in AEW with no WWE connections It needs to be "Please dont sign if you cant function like an adult" @MankyMedia @AJQuinn82 @AndradeElIdolo @sammyguevara To be fair, punk didnt function with or without triple H. Eddie/Sammy happened exclusively in AEW with no WWE connections It needs to be "Please dont sign if you cant function like an adult"

One fan mentioned that CM Punk was right and his claims instantly got shut down by another member of the wrestling world.

Decrepit @Decrepit20 @1nst_Classic @AndradeElIdolo @sammyguevara Oh yes the cry baby who was mad that somebody spread a rumor that was probably right that he got Colt Cabana fired and sat there and whined and ate a muffin and drink his juice total adult stuff right there @1nst_Classic @AndradeElIdolo @sammyguevara Oh yes the cry baby who was mad that somebody spread a rumor that was probably right that he got Colt Cabana fired and sat there and whined and ate a muffin and drink his juice total adult stuff right there

This Friday, Andrade has his AEW contract on the line against Dark Order's 10 on Rampage. Will the former NXT Champion be able to secure his contract, or will this be the last time we see him on AEW TV? Tune in to Rampage and find out.

