Top AEW star breaks silence with cryptic post about his future after losing to Jon Moxley on Dynamite

AEW star Sammy Guevara recently lost a crucial match during the latest episode of Dynamite. After his crushing defeat, The Spanish God took to Twitter to share an emotional message with his fans.

Jon Moxley and Sammy Guevara first came to blows in a one-on-one match during 2020's Bash at the Beach. Despite a grueling bout, Guevara still failed to defeat The Purveyor of Violence. Unfortunately for the young star, he has a long way to go before he can topple Jon Moxley.

Sammy Guevara looked back at his career and mourned his loss against the Moxley in the AEW World Championship tournament.

"“I hope you live a life you’re proud of, and if you’re not, I hope you have the courage to start over again.” We came up short last night, it is what it is, Thank you to everyone who has helped me get to this point. It’s been a hell of a ride. Where we go next we go with faith," Guevara Tweeted.

As of late, Sammy Guevara has been on the receiving end of a ton of hate from fans. Despite this, The Spanish God recently slammed the plethora of rumors and gossip about him, especially a rumor that claimed he was difficult to work with.

Jon Moxley is set to face Bryan Danielson in the next round of the AEW World Championship Tournament

The Purveyor of Violence and The American Dragon first kicked off a heated feud leading up to this year's AEW Revolution. The two stars began by first taunting each other before putting on a bloody match at the pay-per-view.

Luckily for the two, William Regal stepped in to knock sense into both of them and form the Blackpool Combat Club.

Despite being in a faction together, Danielson and Moxley are set to run their battle back one more time. But this time, the World Championship will be hanging in the balance.

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling



Bryan Danielson will face Jon Moxley for the FINALS ARE SET 🍿Bryan Danielson will face Jon Moxley for the @AEW World Championship next week at Grand Slam FINALS ARE SET 🍿Bryan Danielson will face Jon Moxley for the @AEW World Championship next week at Grand Slam https://t.co/N1JWCQOmZE

The two athletes are set to do battle during next week's Dynamite, but will the Purveyor of Violence capture the belt again, or will he fall victim to The American Dragon? Sounds off in the comments section below!

