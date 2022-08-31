Top AEW star addresses rumors that he's difficult to work with in Tony Khan's promotion

The backstage drama in AEW is apparently too much for Sammy Guevara to handle without addressing it.

Over the last couple of weeks, allegations of heat between the former TNT star and Eddie Kingston have surfaced. The issue apparently started when Sammy and Eddie had a miscommunication regarding an AEW promo, leading to the Spanish God's words offending the Mad King.

When news of the altercation broke out, it effectively painted Sammy in a negative light. This led to a barrage of social media posts berating him while siding with Eddie Kingston.

The Spanish God addressed these issues in his YouTube vlog, presenting his side of the story.

"It's exhausting to see blatant lies said about me or shade being thrown. I've read so much random to where it's like, 'where are they getting this?' It's just people making up so much stuff. I saw something that said, 'I'm difficult to work with. Not a lot of people want to work with me.' I know it's not true," Sammy said.

He continued that rumors on the internet affect him:

"The problem is, because of the internet, people don't know the difference. When people spread these rumors, regardless if they're true or not, no fact checks. These things are taken as fact. They can affect me. I guess that's why I'm on here now because I'm not going to try to convince people that I'm a good person." (19:51 - 20:37)

Tensions between the two AEW stars seem to have fizzled out for now, with both of them issuing statements regarding the matter. Fans will have to stay tuned to see what is next for them in the coming weeks.

The AEW star has fired back at fans previously as well

The backlash from recent events has already led to Sammy Guevara calling it out a while back as well.

While Sammy and Eddie's issues may have ceased, wrestling fans were seemingly more than happy to keep pointing fingers. This led to the Spanish God taking a stand on Twitter.

As of now, Sammy Guevara is still a part of the JAS, while Eddie Kingston has a match scheduled against Tomohiro Ishii at AEW All-Out.

