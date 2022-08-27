"This is not cool!" - Top AEW star lashes back at fan amidst issues of real-life heat in Tony Khan's Promotion

Sammy Guevara has seemingly had enough of the AEW locker room being a hotspot for controversy.

The All Elite roster has had no shortage of problems recently, with reports of alleged real-life heat between the stars surfacing. Apart from the issues between CM Punk and Hangman Adam Page, allegations of a real-life rivalry between Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker have also emerged.

Furthermore, an altercation between Sammy Guevara and Eddie Kingston also occurred recently. This led to the Mad King getting suspended for a short period, after which he returned to the promotion.

The Spanish God has issued a statement responding to the events surrounding him and Kingston. However, fans' reaction to the same has largely been negative.

Replying to a fan tweet bashing Eddie Kingston, Sammy demanded people to "move on."

"This is not cool! Leave Eddie alone, the whole thing is over. Let’s all just move on!"

You can check out the full tweet here:

With the scheduled match between Sammy Guevara and Eddie Kingston now canceled, it remains to be seen what is next for the duo in the coming weeks.

Fans had varied reactions to the AEW star's tweet

While the backstage issues in AEW have been going on for quite a while now, Sammy Guevara's tweet has seemingly calmed things down a bit.

The Spanish God's tweet garnered much attention, with many Twitter users agreeing with the former TNT Champion.

Dr. Scientist @DJDrChef @sammyguevara Cool of you to say something, man. Various people are spitting way too much venom at both of y’all. Heated situations happen! Would love to see the two of you still square off in the ring here soon. @sammyguevara Cool of you to say something, man. Various people are spitting way too much venom at both of y’all. Heated situations happen! Would love to see the two of you still square off in the ring here soon.

Some believed the AEW star should not talk about the issue anymore as it gives more attention to the situation:

Anthony @KantBareIt @sammyguevara Lol. You Retweeting that just puts more eyes on it, gg. @sammyguevara Lol. You Retweeting that just puts more eyes on it, gg.

Spideycloned @RealAriados @sammyguevara The more you talk about it, the more it keeps spreading. Just stop tweeting about it and actively block those who spread it on your comment sections. @sammyguevara The more you talk about it, the more it keeps spreading. Just stop tweeting about it and actively block those who spread it on your comment sections.

However, a few people also called out Sammy for previously liking tweets that bashed Kingston.

Durry @Cuzzadurry @sammyguevara How tf can you tell people to leave him alone when you’re liking tweets that are hating on him? Grow up man haha @sammyguevara How tf can you tell people to leave him alone when you’re liking tweets that are hating on him? Grow up man haha

As of now, there has been no further update on the issue from either of the two stars involved. Fans will have to stay tuned to see whether their on-screen feud will continue after the recent events.

Do you agree with Sammy Guevara's tweet? Sound off in the comments below!

