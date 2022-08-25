Massive update on top AEW stars being real life "mortal enemies" in Tony Khan's promotion

The situation of the AEW roster backstage has seemingly worsened of late, as reports of another real-life heat emerged recently. While CM Punk's reported rivalry with Hangman Adam Page has gripped the pro-wrestling world, issues between Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker have also come to light.

The last time the two encountered each other in a singles match, Rosa was able to take down the Doctor to become the new AEW Women's World Champion.

While their on-screen rivalry is no secret, a recent report by Voices of Wrestling's Joe Lanza suggests that the two stars are also "mortal enemies" in real life.

"There are way more onscreen feuds where the people legitimately hate each other than people think in AEW. Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa cannot stand one another. They have been mortal enemies for years now at this point. They can’t look each other in the eye. They hate each other’s guts. Jamie Hayter now cannot stand Thunder Rosa. Thunder Rosa broke Jamie Hayter’s nose in a match, then Thunder Rosa was scared that Jamie Hayter was going to beat the living sh*t out of her and was hiding in a bathroom. Things are ugly in the back." (H/T: WhatCulture)

With Jamie Hayter possibly also being a part of the issue now, the future of the women's division remains uncertain.

Thunder Rosa recently vacated her position as the AEW Women's World Champion

The pro-wrestling community was taken aback last night when La Mera Mera made a surprising announcement on Dynamite.

In a backstage segment, Rosa proclaimed that she would not be able to defend her title against Toni Storm at All Out pay-per-view, as she would be stepping down as the Champion. Instead, a fatal-4-way match between Jamie Hayter, Britt Baker, Hikaru Shida and Toni Storm will determine the Interim Women's Champion.

Who do you think will win the fatal-4-way match at All Out? Sound off in the comments below!

Why didn't Road Dogg join Billy Gunn in AEW? Hear it from the man here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil