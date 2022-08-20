WATCH: Fans allegedly set CM Punk merchandise ablaze amidst AEW controversy

CM Punk's alleged real-life heat with Hangman Adam Page has caused more backlash from fans than expected, as an ominous video recently emerged on social media.

The Second City Saint's promo this week on Dynamite turned heads as he allegedly went off-script to call out Hangman Page. Despite the provocation, the latter did not show up as he apparently had no idea of what was happening in the arena at the time.

The Anxious Millennial Cowboy later posted a cryptic message in response, quoting a line from a pop song by Megan Thee Stallion.

Amidst the fallout from the incident, fans have seemingly stepped it up a notch. A clip of CM Punk's merchandise being burnt has emerged on social media.

You can check out the full video here:

As of now, there has been no further comment from either of the two stars involved. Fans will have to see if the situation escalates in the coming weeks.

CM Punk's recent comments were slammed by a WWE Hall of Famer

Amidst the uproar after the latest episode of Dynamite, WWE legend Bully Ray has called out the futility of Punk's comments regarding Hangman Page.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, the veteran shared his take on the controversial promo.

“Putting Hangman [Page] back into this picture doesn’t really do anything for me, but I do agree with why go out of your way to bury him in his hometown? Why go from cowboy sh*t to coward sh*t? Now if Hangman doesn’t answer that coward sh*t line, now people have to look at him like he’s a bit of a b**ch," Ray said.

Regardless of what happens between the Second City Saint and Hangman, Jon Moxley and Punk are slated to fight for the unification of the AEW World Championship next Wednesday. Who will be able to become the undisputed champion? Only time will tell.

Do you think Hangman should get a rematch against CM Punk? Sound off in the comments!

'I am the destroyer of worlds' - Find out who influenced Bray Wyatt's character right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy