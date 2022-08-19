Hangman Page seemingly fires back at CM Punk following controversial promo on Dynamite

CM Punk's controversial AEW promo this week has made such a big splash that it has forced Hangman Page to respond.

For those unaware, the latest episode of Dynamite featured the the Second City Saint opening the show with a fiery promo. While the promo was meant to further set up the feud between Punk and Jon Moxley, the AEW World Champion allegedly went off-script to dish out some lines of his own.

Punk called out Hangman Adam Page during the first few minutes of his promo itself, challenging the homegrown star for a rematch. It should be noted that Hangman's reign as the All Elite World Champion was previously cut short by CM Punk at Double or Nothing.

Despite the provocation, Hangman did not show up to accept the challenge, as this was reportedly completely unplanned and unscripted. A tweet by John Silver revealed that the former Champion was seemingly unaware of all the commotion in the Dynamite arena last Wednesday.

However, Hangman has finally responded to the incident with a rather cryptic message, quoting the lines from the song 'Anxiety' by Megan Thee Stallion.

"monday tuesday wednesday thursday bad bi*ches have bad days too"

You can check out the full uncensored tweet here.

It remains to be seen whether the situation will escalate in the coming weeks.

Hangman's response to CM Punk's promo garnered a lot of attention from fans

Hangman's status as a rare social media poster certainly gives value to his tweets, as his latest message drew a lot of attention as well.

A number of people view the Anxious Millennial Cowboy as one of AEW's most wholesome babyfaces. CM Punk's actions seemingly had Hangman's fanbase fuming as they commented in support of the former AEW Champion.

Given how Jon Moxley and Punk are currently entangled for the World Championship, it might be possible for Hangman to insert himself into the picture. For now, fans will have to stay tuned to see what happens next.

Do you think Hangman Page should get another title shot soon? Sound off in the comments below!

