Image of Hangman Page surfaces on social media following CM Punk's roast on AEW Dynamite

Despite CM Punk's provocation, AEW star Hangman Adam Page did not show up last night. Recently a photo on social media revealed his whereabouts.

Hangman's title was ped earlier this year by CM Punk, who took down the Dark Order member at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Shortly afterwards, the Second City Saint was forced to go on a hiatus following a foot injury.

This week's Dynamite saw Punk open up the episode with his promo. One of the first things he did was call out Hangman Page. What was even more strange was that Hangman did not show up despite the provocation.

John Silver posted a photo of the All Elite star on Twitter shortly afterwards, with a cheeky caption.

"Hangman is a little busy now"

You can check out the full tweet here:

John Silver @SilverNumber1 Hangman is a little busy now Hangman is a little busy now https://t.co/XRw1y0p5Na

As of now, it remains to be seen whether this will lead to an altercation between Punk and Hangman in the future.

The former AEW World Champion and CM Punk reportedly have heat in real life as well

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer insinuated that the two stars may have real heat amongst themselves.

According to Meltzer, CM Punk calling out Hangman Adam Page was completely off script. Apparently, no one knew that the segment was going to start with Hangman's name being dropped. Further, Meltzer also revealed that their last on-screen feud also had real-life implications.

The former AEW World Champion Hangman Page earned his title last year at Full Gear, where he defeated Kenny Omega in a singles title match. He then defended the belt against a number of stars, including formidable wrestlers like Bryan Danielson.

As of now, neither the Second City Saint nor Hangman have made any statements regarding the matter. Fans will have to stay tuned to see if the Dark Order member will get himself further involved after the events of this week's Dynamite.

Do you think Hangman Adam Page should get another shot at the AEW World Title? Sound off in the comments below!

Did you know Brock Lesnar got into a real fight with a legend? Vince was furious. Details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil