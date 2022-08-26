"Face that everyone wants to punch" - Twitter fans outraged with real-life heat between Eddie Kingston and top AEW star

AEW star Sammy Guevara's response to his real-life heat against Eddie Kingston has apparently not gone down well with the pro-wrestling community.
Reports of discord between the Mad King and the Spanish God have recently engulfed the All Elite fanbase. The topic that started the altercation was apparently Sammy Guevara cutting an AEW promo that used words that were not acceptable to Eddie.
Due to this, Eddie was suspended for a short period of time, after which he came back and issued a statement admitting his part of the fault. Sammy has also done the same, although his response has been decidedly less apologetic.
Furthermore, Sammy's response has opened the floodgates to a barrage of enraged comments, most of which blame the former TNT Champion. Many fans have also pointed out his track record of misbehavior, citing the incident with WWE superstar Sasha Banks.
The AEW star's match at All Out has been cancelled
In light of the recent events, the scheduled match between Sammy Guevara and Eddie Kingston will no longer be taking place.
Sammy's faction, the Jericho Appreciation Society, has been feuding with Kingston and the Blackpool Combat Club for months now. The two sides have had multiple matches, with both of them winning against each other on different occasions.
The faction members have also fought in various singles matches. For instance, Jericho fought against Jon Moxley, and is also scheduled to fight Bryan Danielson soon.
Furthermore, Jericho also defeated Eddie Kingston in a barbed-wire-everywhere match with the help of an interferring Sammy Guevara. It was this interference that started the on-screen feud between the Spanish God and the Mad King.
With their match now being canceled, it remains to be seen whether their rivalry will reach a suitable conclusion in the future or not.
What do you think of Sammy Guevara's response? Sound off in the comments below!
