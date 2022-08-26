"Face that everyone wants to punch" - Twitter fans outraged with real-life heat between Eddie Kingston and top AEW star

AEW star Sammy Guevara's response to his real-life heat against Eddie Kingston has apparently not gone down well with the pro-wrestling community.

Reports of discord between the Mad King and the Spanish God have recently engulfed the All Elite fanbase. The topic that started the altercation was apparently Sammy Guevara cutting an AEW promo that used words that were not acceptable to Eddie.

Due to this, Eddie was suspended for a short period of time, after which he came back and issued a statement admitting his part of the fault. Sammy has also done the same, although his response has been decidedly less apologetic.

Furthermore, Sammy's response has opened the floodgates to a barrage of enraged comments, most of which blame the former TNT Champion. Many fans have also pointed out his track record of misbehavior, citing the incident with WWE superstar Sasha Banks.

Summer Uchiha❤️ @LiLiMar46653460 beast of the table @beastlest23 Sammy Guevara body shaming Eddie Kingston and then Sammy got swung on. Eddie Kingston deserves employee of the month in my books Sammy Guevara body shaming Eddie Kingston and then Sammy got swung on. Eddie Kingston deserves employee of the month in my books It’s a lot of things he deserves. Sammy Guevara deserved to get beat up for his nasty remarks of what he wanted to do Sasha Banks. But instead he was suspended. Felt like a slap on the wrist to me. And Eddie shouldn’t have been suspended at all twitter.com/beastlest23/st… It’s a lot of things he deserves. Sammy Guevara deserved to get beat up for his nasty remarks of what he wanted to do Sasha Banks. But instead he was suspended. Felt like a slap on the wrist to me. And Eddie shouldn’t have been suspended at all twitter.com/beastlest23/st…

Kyle Nolan @SeasonedIdiot Nothing makes me smile more then thinking about Eddie Kingston swinging on Sammy Guevara Nothing makes me smile more then thinking about Eddie Kingston swinging on Sammy Guevara

Just Wascar  @Esqueawascar @nodqdotcom Sammy Guevara has the face everyone wants to punch. Eddie Kingston isn't my favorite, actually I don't enjoy his matches, but if he really punched Sammy in the face, I would consider becoming a fan of his. @nodqdotcom Sammy Guevara has the face everyone wants to punch. Eddie Kingston isn't my favorite, actually I don't enjoy his matches, but if he really punched Sammy in the face, I would consider becoming a fan of his.

sloshy tribute band @macrame_wounds man sammy guevara is just an absolute moron man sammy guevara is just an absolute moron

Jonathan Lozada @23_gogeta Is this what Started the whole Eddie Kingston and Sammy Guevara Heat? Is this what Started the whole Eddie Kingston and Sammy Guevara Heat? https://t.co/curyfUrRw1

Robert Percy (He/Him/His) @astweetedbyRP Honestly, Sammy Guevara is probably not mature enough to be wrestling on TV.



He did his sensitivity training and yet he gets into trouble AGAIN for body shaming another wrestler? Pretty clear that he ain't gonna grow up at this point.



Shame, because he's very good in the ring. Honestly, Sammy Guevara is probably not mature enough to be wrestling on TV.He did his sensitivity training and yet he gets into trouble AGAIN for body shaming another wrestler? Pretty clear that he ain't gonna grow up at this point.Shame, because he's very good in the ring.

Joe's WCW Thunder Fan Account @WCWThunderverse I love Sammy Guevara's explanation.



"Well Eddie never told me to not call him fat, so I called him fat! Also, people shouldn't call him fat, that's messed up" I love Sammy Guevara's explanation."Well Eddie never told me to not call him fat, so I called him fat! Also, people shouldn't call him fat, that's messed up"

Magicae Nox @Nox_Magicae A reminder that Sasha Banks could have, and probably should have, ended Sammy Guevara’s entire wrestling career at any time she wanted, and she instead chose leniency. A reminder that Sasha Banks could have, and probably should have, ended Sammy Guevara’s entire wrestling career at any time she wanted, and she instead chose leniency.

Rufin Looks @FuryRufin Sammy Guevara is a certified idiot man fr Sammy Guevara is a certified idiot man fr

Clay Sauertieg @ByCSauertieg Eddie Kingston smacking up Sammy Guevara is just another reason to love Eddie Kingston. Eddie Kingston smacking up Sammy Guevara is just another reason to love Eddie Kingston.

The AEW star's match at All Out has been cancelled

In light of the recent events, the scheduled match between Sammy Guevara and Eddie Kingston will no longer be taking place.

Sammy's faction, the Jericho Appreciation Society, has been feuding with Kingston and the Blackpool Combat Club for months now. The two sides have had multiple matches, with both of them winning against each other on different occasions.

The faction members have also fought in various singles matches. For instance, Jericho fought against Jon Moxley, and is also scheduled to fight Bryan Danielson soon.

Furthermore, Jericho also defeated Eddie Kingston in a barbed-wire-everywhere match with the help of an interferring Sammy Guevara. It was this interference that started the on-screen feud between the Spanish God and the Mad King.

All Elite Wrestling @AEW



The Mad King challenges the Spanish God for



Tune into Eddie Kingston says Sammy Guevara has a receipt coming his way.The Mad King challenges the Spanish God for #AEWAllOut Tune into #AEWDynamite RIGHT NOW on TBS! Eddie Kingston says Sammy Guevara has a receipt coming his way.The Mad King challenges the Spanish God for #AEWAllOutTune into #AEWDynamite RIGHT NOW on TBS! https://t.co/oIxVtqvjxe

With their match now being canceled, it remains to be seen whether their rivalry will reach a suitable conclusion in the future or not.

What do you think of Sammy Guevara's response? Sound off in the comments below!

