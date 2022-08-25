Popular AEW star was reportedly suspended by Tony Khan after backstage brawl

The AEW roster has seemingly hit a snag, as recent reports have suggested that Eddie Kingston was recently suspended from the promotion.

Kingston has been embroiled in a heated feud with the Jericho Appreciation Society for a while now. The Mad King could not defeat the faction's leader Chris Jericho on the July 20 edition of Dynamite in a brutal Barbed Wire Everywhere Death Match due to interference by Sammy Guevara.

After the exchange, The Spanish God and Kingston were reportedly slated to lock horns at the upcoming All Out event. However, according to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, the contest was allegedly canceled, and The Mad King was suspended due to a heated backstage interaction between the two stars.

Although Eddie Kingston has apparently served the duration of his suspension already, his match at the upcoming pay-per-view remains scrapped. Only time will tell what the future holds for him.

The AEW star has previously threatened to beat up Sammy Guevara on TV

Although several AEW storylines seemingly blur the line between reality and kayfabe, Eddie Kingston's threat to beat up Sammy Guevara certainly came across as a genuine moment.

In an episode of the Highspots' Sign-It-Live show, Kingston spoke about his apparent hatred for The Spanish God.

"I hope he’s there Wednesday. I pray to God Sammy’s there Wednesday. I’m gonna f**k him up. You guys think this is a joke, like this is all a ‘work’, since everybody likes to use the insider terms. I don’t like that little c*cksu**r," Kingston said. (H/T POSTWrestling)

Eddie Kingston has not been featured on TV for weeks several amidst rumors of backstage tension among talent. Fans will have to stay tuned to see whether he will face off against Guevara in the near future.

