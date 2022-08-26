"Did not do the professional thing" - Top AEW star breaks silence on Eddie Kingston's secret suspension following their physical altercation backstage

Sammy Guevara is said to have given his side of the real-life altercation with fellow AEW star Eddie Kingston.

Fightful Select posted an update following an earlier report which included Kingston's thoughts on the matter. The update contained Guevara's side of the story, he is quoted as saying that as a professional it should have been laid out what shouldn't have been said prior to the feud commencing.

Guevara claimed that while he did communicate what he didn't want to be said, Kingston did not do the same. Thus, after his and Tay Conti's clash with Dante Martin and Skye Blue, the Spanish God cut a heelish promo towards his planned AEW All Out opponent.

He affirmed that everything said was done in character, with King winning at All Out the pay-off, and he pointed out that both King and himself received body-shaming via the internet.

He moved on to say that Eddie "did not do the professional thing" citing a lack of communication and affirming that there would have been no mention of Kingston's body if they had communicated that prior.

Sammy explained that the pie-facing incident occurred backstage following the promo, and that the altercation was weird before suggesting "this isn't Eddie's first time being aggressive" and alleging that the Mad King had to attend anger management following the incident. He closed by saying he plans to move on and wishes things would have gone differently.

Eddie Kingston apologized for his actions towards his fellow AEW star

In an earlier report, Kingston offered his own reaction to the situation. During which he didn't confirm the sequence of events, he did admit he was wrong. PWInsider also reported a response from Kingston, who was said to have confirmed he had been suspended and apologized for his behavior.

When it came to Sammy's alleged actions, the Mad King made it clear he wanted to leave it up to fans to judge.

It appears as though the contest between the pair will not go ahead as planned. Sammy will team up with Tay Conti this week against Eddie Kingston's friends Ruby Soho and Ortiz on AEW Rampage, so their feud could potentially reignite.

