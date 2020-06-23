AEW suspends Sammy Guevara for his offensive comments about Sasha Banks

AEW has suspended Sammy Guevara without pay until further notice.

The AEW star's status in the company will be re-evaluated.

Sammy Guevara and Sasha Banks.

AEW has officially suspended Sammy Guevara for his offensive comments about Sasha Banks. The promotion strongly condemned Sammy's hurtful comments towards Sasha Banks and took a firm stand on the situation by suspending the 26-year-old star until further notice.

Sammy will undergo sensitivity training, and upon completion of the same, the promotion will re-evaluate the wrestler's status in the company.

AEW concluded by adding that Guevara's salary during the suspension period will be donated to the Women's Center of Jacksonville.

Given below is AEW's statement:

AEW insists on doing our part to create a world of understanding and respect for humankind. We therefore strongly condemn the extremely offensive and hurtful words of Sammy Guevara. As such, effective immediately, Sammy is suspended without pay until further notice. Sammy has agreed to undergo sensitivity training, and upon completion, his future status within the company will be re-evaluated.

During his suspension, his salary will be donated to the Women's Center of Jacksonville.

AEW statement on Sammy Guevara pic.twitter.com/11yL2QytF7 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 22, 2020

An old podcast clip from 2016 resurfaced earlier in the day in which Sammy Guevara made some really offensive comments about Sasha Banks. The wrestling community rightfully condemned his remarks.

Advertisement

The Inner Circle member released a statement not too long ago in which he apologized to Sasha Banks and revealed his regret at making the comments. Guevara said that he'd spoken to Sasha Banks and the WWE Superstar helped him learn a crucial lesson, and he thanked her for that.

Sasha Banks also took to Twitter to release an incredibly classy statement in which she also mentioned having an open discussion with Sammy Guevara about the issue.

Banks state that she didn't condone and tolerate Sammy's comments and hoped that the private discussion with the AEW star helped him in understanding his mistake.

She went on to stress the importance of being accountable for the words we used and called for the community to change for the good by having more of these conversations.

The entire situation has been handled admirably well by all involved parties, and there is a lot to learn from it for the pro wrestling fraternity during these unfavourable times.