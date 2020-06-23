Sasha Banks addresses Sammy Guevara's comments

Sasha Banks has posted an incredibly classy response following Sammy Guevara's apology

The Boss took to Twitter to break her silence after explicit and offensive comments from the AEW star resurfaced

After a video resurfaced of Sammy Guevara making incredibly offensive and disrespectful comments about multi-time WWE Women's Champion Sasha Banks, The Boss has taken to Twitter to release a very classy statement regarding the AEW star's comments.

Current WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks took to social media to post a statement confirming that Guevara had apologized to her privately, clarifying that the pair had spoken before delivering an important message regarding the comments made.

Sasha Banks responds

Sasha Banks took to Twitter moments ago to confirm that she spoke with Sammy Guevara earlier, stating that he apologized and that the pair had an open discussion. The Blueprint would go on to state that she does not condone or tolerate the behavior the AEW star had shown in the podcast in 2016, before highlighting the impact such comments can have on someone.

Banks went on to say that "no person, man, woman or child should ever be subjected to a feeling of fear," a statement that should ring true with everyone in wrestling at these tragic times, before concluding that we all have to do better, not just for ourselves, but for generations to come.

Sammy Guevara's apology

The confirmation that the AEW star had apologized to Sasha Banks privately was shortly echoed by a public apology, as Guevara called his comments "unacceptable" before calling Sasha Banks an amazing person, and praising The Boss for helping him learn a "gigantic lesson" when they spoke earlier.

I also want to apologize to @sashabankswwe for my unacceptable comments. She’s an amazing person who didn’t deserve to be the brunt of my offensive remarks. I spoke with her earlier & she helped me learn a gigantic lesson & I thank her for that. Once again, I’m sincerely sorry. — sammy guevara (@sammyguevara) June 22, 2020