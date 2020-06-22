Sammy Guevara's disturbing comments targeting Sasha Banks resurface on Twitter

The Inner Circle member made some disturbing comments targeting Sasha Banks four years ago.

The video has now resurfaced and is making rounds on social media.

Sasha Banks

All Elite Wrestling star and member of The Inner Circle, Sammy Guevara recently had an exchange with WWE Superstar Sasha Banks on Twitter. When Banks declared on Twitter that The Boss 'N' Hug Connection is better than Chris Jericho and Sammy, the latter took a shot at Banks by hinting that she looks a lot like fellow WWE Superstar Ricochet.

The exchange caught Twitterati's attention, and led to WWE and AEW fans going at it on the social media site. One user named TWFS chimed in with a short clip that is part of a Youtube video from their channel. The video in question is a review of some sort of an episode of Monday Night RAW, and features a discussion with Sammy Guevara.

Guevara made these comments about Sasha Banks on a podcast, back in 2016

At one point in the video, Guevara can be heard making some incredibly disturbing comments about Sasha Banks. He makes the comments while recalling that he saw her when he worked as an extra for WWE. You can check out the tweet as well as the Youtube video above. Viewers are warned that the clip contains audio that's incredibly offensive.

The clip is making the rounds on social media for a few hours now, with more and more fans sharing it on their handles. We'll keep you updated on the issue as it develops further.