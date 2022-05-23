AEW star Sammy Guevara spotted with 36-year wrestling veteran

AEW star Sammy Guevara recently shared a moment with WWE legend Road Dogg at a wrestling convention.

Dogg is a former member of the New Age Outlaws alongside Billy Gunn, who is now working with AEW. They were multi-time WWE Tag Team Champions during their time with the company.

As a singles competitor, Dogg has also won the Intercontinental and Hardcore Championships. He was released by WWE in January after serving as a producer and writer, mostly on NXT and SmackDown.

Guevara took to Twitter to share some photos of himself with Dogg, Gunn, and various fans. The event was called Comic Con Revolution and was held at the Ontario Convention Center in Canada on May 21 and 22.

The Spanish God then thanked the people who went to the event.

"Fun day at the con! Thank you to everyone who came out!" Guevara tweeted.

Check out Sammy's tweet below:

sammy guevara @sammyguevara Fun day at the con! Thank you to everyone who came out! Fun day at the con! Thank you to everyone who came out! https://t.co/K9TyCo0etT

Guevara is a three-time AEW TNT Champion, with his latest championship reign ending at the hands of Scorpion Sky in a ladder match on April 27 Dynamite. He is currently engaged in a feud with the Men of the Year alongside Tay Conti and Frankie Kazarian.

Sammy Guevara reacts after destroying the TNT Championship on AEW Rampage

Following last Friday's show, The Spanish God and Tay Conti sent a message on Twitter.

Guevara said that people were continuously telling them that they destroyed the title, so they went ahead and did it literally.

"Y’all said we destroyed the title… well now we literally did. #RIPTNTTitle #BeMad," Guevara tweeted.

Check out the uncensored tweet here.

Currently, a match for the TNT Championship hasn't been announced for the Double or Nothing 2022 card. It will be interesting to see how the TNT Title will be defended ahead of the pay-per-view with Guevara vying for a rematch.

We asked one of Adam Cole's opponents if he's the next Shawn Michaels. Check out his answer here.

Edited by Debottam Saha