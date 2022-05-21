"We literally did" - Sammy Guevara breaks silence after destroying the TNT Championship on AEW Rampage

Sammy Guevara has destroyed Scorpio Sky's TNT Championship. The Spanish God has been in a feud against Sky and got one over his arch-rival on this week's Rampage.

A segment that unfolded in the parking lot saw Guevara, alongside Frankie Kazarian, taking turns at hitting the TNT Championship with a sledgehammer, while Tay Conti watched on.

Taking to Twitter, Guevara broke his silence in regards to his actions. He wrote:

Y’all said we destroyed the title… well now we literally did. #RIPTNTTitle #BeMad

Check out Guevara's tweet after he destroyed the TNT Championship:

Guevara is a three-time AEW TNT Champion. His latest reign with the title ended at the hands of Sky, who defeated the former in a Ladder Match a few weeks ago.

On last week's episode of Rampage, the one-half of the Men of the Year defended his title successfully against former tag team partner, Kazarian.

Despite asking Ethan Page to stay out of his business, the latter's interference led to Sky retaining his championship. After the match, the Men of the Year attacked the former AEW Tag Team Champion, leading Guevara to make the save.

Sammy Guevara has admitted that fans want him to regain the TNT Championship

Sammy Guevara is currently in a relationship with Tay Conti and their characters have been a bit confusing to the fans. However, that hasn't prevented The Spanish God from admitting that people want him to once again win the TNT Championship.

During an interview with Barstool Rasslin', Guevara said:

“I think I speak for a lot of fans when I say I can’t wait until I’m a four-time five-champion. I think the people are clamoring for it. People want it." [H/T: Mandatory]

It now remains to be seen if Guevara will go on to face Sky once again shortly or not. The two men have already crossed paths with one another a few times.

