AEW star Sammy Guevara claims fans want him to win a major title

AEW star Sammy Guevara proclaimed that fans were clamoring for him to win the TNT Championship once again.

Guevara is a three-time champion as he won the title from Miro, Cody Rhodes and Scorpio Sky. The Spanish God lost the gold to Sky on April 27 episode of Dynamite in a ladder match. With the loss, he also holds the shortest reign in title history with just 12 days.

Speaking to Brandon Walker of Barstool Rasslin', Guevara said fans were anticipating him to become a four-time, even five-time TNT Champion. He added that they desired to see him win the title again.

“I think I speak for a lot of fans when I say I can’t wait until I’m a four-time five-champion. I think the people are clamoring for it. People want it." [H/T Mandatory]

A-E-W (Dub) @AEWDUB Still your TNT Champion Sammy Guevara! Still your TNT Champion Sammy Guevara! https://t.co/G8aF9T1K08

Guevara is currently in a relationship with Tay Conti and has been involved in storylines which drew negative crowd reactions. They are currently feuding with Sky, Ethan Page and Dan Lambert of the American Top Team.

The couple is also the current AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champions after defeating Los Vipers (Arez and Chik Tormenta), Maravilla & Latigo, and Sexy Star II & Komander at TripleMania XXX: Monterrey.

Sammy Guevara responds the negative reaction to his relationship with AEW star Tay Conti

During the same interview Guevara stated that despite most fans' hate over his relationship with Tay Conti, he thinks that some still love them.

The Spanish God added that nothing has changed and he was still the same person. He then called out the fans for not being true to themselves.

"What changed? The people changed, we are still the same people. We are still the beautiful Tay Conti here, the Brazilian Goddess, the Spanish God, doing all these crazy things in the ring. I am still the same person, she’s still the same person... I think really what happened was the people exposed themselves. I don’t think people hate us... I think the fake people exposed themselves for being fake, the real people are still there. Our core audience, the people who have always supported us, still support us,” Guevara said.

🔥Phoenix🔥 @AmyNemmity #AEWRampage Can we talk about how great @sammyguevara and @TayConti_ look with these @luchalibreaaa Mixed Tag Team Titles on their shoulders?! Because this is Can we talk about how great @sammyguevara and @TayConti_ look with these @luchalibreaaa Mixed Tag Team Titles on their shoulders?! Because this is 🔥🔥🔥🔥 #AEWRampage https://t.co/E2W9R7OOKQ

Last week on Rampage, The Sexy Couple were called out by Lambert as the Men of the Year ganged up on Frankie Kazarian. The couple quickly jumped out of the crowd and drove ATT away, helping the latter in the process.

The feud between Scorpio Sky and Sammy Guevara is definitely not over yet as they're still jawing up to each other. It would be interesting to see if The Spanish God will challenge Sky once again for the TNT Title.

