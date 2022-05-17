"The people exposed themselves" - AEW star Sammy Guevara hits back at fans hating his new personality

Following weeks of disdain from AEW fans, Sammy Guevara has finally given his take on the apparent hate he and Tay Conti receive nowadays.

The Spanish God has been in a feud with Scorpio Sky since the latter defeated him to become the TNT Champion on March 9, 2022. Since then, the title has changed hands between the two of them twice more, currently ending up back in the hands of Scorpio.

Not only has Conti been involved in the feud, but she and Sammy have embraced a cocky heel persona, leading to fans hating them. The couple also came up with a new phrase: 'Be mad,' as a clap back at their critics.

In a recent interview with Barstool Rasslin', the power couple was questioned about AEW fans turning on them in recent weeks. The Spanish God had a simple answer for it:

"What changed? The people changed, we are still the same people. We are still the beautiful Tay Conti here, the Brazilian Goddess, the Spanish God, doing all these crazy things in the ring. I am still the same person, she’s still the same person... I think really what happened was the people exposed themselves. I don’t think people hate us... I think the fake people exposed themselves for being fake, the real people are still there. Our core audience, the people who have always supported us, still support us,” Guevara said. (00:55 - 1:57)

While Scorpio recently defended his title against Frankie Kazarian, the feud between Sammy and him does not seem to be over just yet. Fans will have to stay tuned to see what is next for the Spanish God and Tay Conti.

AEW stars Sammy Guevara, and Tay Conti recently won major AAA Titles

Losing the support of AEW fans has not stopped Sammy and Tay from giving it their all in the ring, it seems, as they recently became the AAA Mixed Tag Team Champions.

For the first time, the AEW couple participated in a three-way mixed tag match in the TripleMania XXX event held in Monterrey, Mexico. While Sammy seemed too weak to fight in the beginning, he revealed that he had been playing a ruse the whole time later on. The deception paid off, as Tay and he were able to win the AAA Mixed Tag Titles.

While he may have lost the TNT title, Sammy Guevara can still claim to have gold around his waist. What remains to be seen is whether he will challenge Scorpio Sky once again in AEW.

