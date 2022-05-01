Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti win major AAA title

Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti won the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championships last night at TripleMania XXX held in Monterrey, Mexico.

The AEW couple made their debut at the Mexican promotion on March 26. Their first match was a mixed-tag team three-way against Sexy Star & Octagon Jr. and Maravilla & Latigo.

According to Cultaholic, Guevara and Conti were supposed to go up against Sexy Star & Octagon Jr., Maravilla & Latigo, and champions Arez & Chik Tormenta. The Spanish God didn't participate in the match due to the worries of the Brazilian star.

However, that didn't stop Guevara from making his presence felt as he attacked the champions (Arez & Chik Tormenta) with his crutch. He and Conti pinned them to become the new AAA Mixed Tag Team Champions.

Guevara had just come off a grueling TNT title match against Scorpio Sky last week on AEW Dynamite.

Sammy Guevara recently lost the AEW TNT Championship

Last week on AEW Dynamite, Sammy Guevara and Scorpio Sky squared off for the third time for the TNT Championship. Sky won the title on March 9 Dynamite, while Guevara reclaimed it on Battle of the Belts 2 on April 16.

Towards the end of the match, both men climbed to the top of the ladder to reach the title. However, Tay Conti and Paige VanZant got themselves involved by attacking their counterparts.

Sky gained the advantage by biting the finger of Guevara, who flipped him off. He then sent The Spanish God crashing into a barbed wire ladder, thus winning the TNT title for the second time in his career.

A few weeks back, Guevara asked for a mixed tag team match between him and Conti against VanZant and any member of the American Top Team. With the title feud over, it remains to be seen when the mixed tag team match and the in-ring debut of VanZant will happen.

