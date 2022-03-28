Photo: AEW stars Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti spotted with WCW legend

Tay Conti and her fellow AEW star Sammy Guevara were recently spotted with WCW veteran and podcaster Konnan.

Conti and The Spanish God recently made their debut for the Mexico-based promotion, AAA, at one of their shows on March 26th. The two performers teamed up for a mixed three-way tag team match against Sexy Star & Octagon Jr. vs. Maravilla & Latigo at the event.

Tay Conti recently took to Twitter to share a picture of herself and Sammy Guevara with Konnan, the head of creative for AAA. Alongside the photo, she even wrote a caption, thanking the WCW legend and AAA, and added that she was glad to have made her debut in Mexico with The Spanish God by her side.

"Thank you to @Konnan5150 and @luchalibreaaa !!My debut in Mexico was better than I imagined and I’m glad I had @sammyguevara by my side," tweeted Tay Conti.

Check out her tweet below:

TAYNARA MELO @TayConti_



My debut in Mexico was better than I imagined and I’m glad I had Thank you to @Konnan5150 and @luchalibreaaa !!My debut in Mexico was better than I imagined and I’m glad I had @sammyguevara by my side Thank you to @Konnan5150 and @luchalibreaaa !! My debut in Mexico was better than I imagined and I’m glad I had @sammyguevara by my side ❤️🇲🇽 https://t.co/2bjG9xtkIf

For the uninitiated, Konnan has shown up in AEW a handful of times in the past. The veteran's most prominent and memorable appearance came at Double or Nothing 2021, where he assisted Santana and Ortiz during The Inner Circle's Stadium Stampede match against The Pinnacle.

Tay Conti and Sammy Guevara are officially an on-screen duo in AEW

A few weeks back on AEW Dynamite, The Spanish God lost his TNT Championship to Scorpio Sky in a match that featured Tay Conti checking on Guevara after a brutal table spot. It marked the first occasion when they officially appeared as a couple in the promotion's programming.

On the previous Wednesday night's show, Sammy Guevara and Conti officially laid down a mixed tag team match challenge for Paige VanZant and Sky. Though the bout isn't official yet, there is a possibility it will be in the future.

Are you excited about Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti's tag team becoming a staple in All Elite Wrestling? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Arpit Shrivastava