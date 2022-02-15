AEW TNT champion Sammy Guevara sends a heartfelt message to Tay Conti

AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara recently revealed that he was dating fellow star, Tay Conti. Since then, the pair have often displayed their affection towards each other on social media.

One of such instances came today when Tay Conti, following her match, took to Twitter to post about how good it feels to be back in the ring and how 2022 is a year she would like to overcome her fears. Although she has work to do, Conti is doing her absolute best.

The "Spanish God" replied to this tweet, expressing his appreciation for Conti's progress by simply saying, "Proud."

You can check out the couple's tweets below:

TAYNARA MELO @TayConti_

2022 is the year to overcome my fears, I never thought I would be able to do any type of flip, since I was 7 years old I’m used to keep my feet on the floor with judo. I’m far from the point I want to be but I’m proud I’m not scared & I’m doing my best Feels great to be back.2022 is the year to overcome my fears, I never thought I would be able to do any type of flip, since I was 7 years old I’m used to keep my feet on the floor with judo. I’m far from the point I want to be but I’m proud I’m not scared & I’m doing my best Feels great to be back. 2022 is the year to overcome my fears, I never thought I would be able to do any type of flip, since I was 7 years old I’m used to keep my feet on the floor with judo. I’m far from the point I want to be but I’m proud I’m not scared & I’m doing my best ❤️ https://t.co/aJUt9aRBLM

Sammy Guevara is set to defend his AEW TNT championship on Dynamite

In a previous edition of Rampage, Sammy Guevara successfully defended the TNT championship against Private Party's Isiah Kassidy. Following the match, the champ was surrounded by Andrade-Hardy Family Office members when fellow former TNT champion Darby Allin came to Sammy's aid.

After scaring off the AHFO, Darby stared Sammy down, indicating that he wanted to be the next man to challenge for the TNT championship. Tony Khan has since made the match official, and it will take place on this week's edition of AEW Dynamite.

Who do you think will win this encounter between Sammy Guevara and Darby Allin? Let us know in the comments section.

