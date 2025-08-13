AEW star Samoa Joe gives a concerning health update

Former AEW World Champion Samoa Joe has been on a hiatus for over a month now. He was absent from the company earlier this year for filming Twisted Metal's second season, during which he was injured.
The Samoan Submission Machine wrestled at All In: Texas. He and the rest of The Opps defeated the Death Riders for the AEW World Trios Championship. However, Jon Moxley's soldiers didn't leave the ring after the defeat and went on to decimate Samoa Joe. He was stretchered out of the Globe Life Field. He was written off the TV for the promotion of the second season of Twisted Metal.
While speaking to PWInsider, Samoa revealed that he injured his ankle while filming Twisted Metal's second season. He explained that while there were some pretty crazy stunts involved, he injured his ankle while doing something mundane, like hopping on some rocky, busted-up asphalt.
“Normally, I would say the ring is always a much more precarious place to be in, but halfway through the season, I fractured my ankle. Nothing crazy - we had done a series of pretty crazy driving stunts and some dangerous things here and there. Then it was just parking, and I had to hop out the back on some really rocky, busted-up asphalt. I turned my ankle and spent the rest of the season taping it up and limping through it," he said. [H/T - WrestlePurist on X]
Samoa Joe talks about a famous chant
The former AEW World Champion's matches always feature a 'Joe's gonna k*ll you' chant. He recently discussed the origin of it.
While speaking on the Marking Out with MVP & Dwayne Swayze podcast, Samoa Joe claimed that the chant started in TNA. He also revealed that the chant was organically popular among the fans.
"I think kind of going into the matches with AJ Styles and Christopher Daniels at the time when the chant started to pick up, and you know it really took a life of its own. I mean, it was never something I ever said in a promo, it was never anything that I had kind of preempted the crowd or prompted the crowd," he said.
It will be interesting to see when Joe returns to the squared circle.
