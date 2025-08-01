“It was never something I ever said” - Samoa Joe recalls the origins of his viral wrestling moment

Samoa Joe has had an illustrious career in the pro wrestling industry that has spanned over two decades across several promotions. However, throughout all those years and places, one thing has stayed the same, and that is his iconic chant.

During the early 2000s, fans started chanting "Joe is Gonna K*ll You!" during Samoa Joe's matches in ROH. These chants followed the veteran to TNA as well, which ultimately contributed to his ferocious and dangerous demeanor in wrestling. Recently, the AEW star got candid about the origins of this iconic chant.

Speaking on Marking Out with MVP & Dwayne Swayze, Joe stated that the chants became popular during his time in Total Nonstop Action. He added that this phrase was noticed heavily during his feuds with AJ Styles and Christopher Daniels. The former ROH World Champion emphasized that he never encouraged the fans to chant it. But it simply became a popular staple in wrestling on its own.

"So yeah, man. I think kind of going into the matches with AJ Styles and Christopher Daniels at the time when the chant started to pick up, and you know it really took a life of its own. I mean, it was never something I ever said in a promo, it was never anything that I had kind of preempted the crowd or prompted the crowd. I mean, I think I have used it once in my promo, and that was like months after it had already been chanted," he said. [4:41 to 5:41]

Check out the full interview below:

Moreover, the 46-year-old revealed an interesting fact that he has only used this phrase once in his promo. He said that it was much later, after the chant became popular among the fans. Despite the ups and downs in Samoa Joe's career, the chant has been a constant part of his character, which has enhanced the perception of him among the fans.

Samoa Joe gave an update about his injury status

Samoa Joe has been out of action in AEW since All In: Texas. In his last appearance, he was attacked by The Death Riders, which wrote him off television. While many believed it was a work due to Joe's Hollywood commitments, the AEW star revealed he is dealing with a real injury.

Speaking with WrestleZone, Samoa Joe stated that he has been dealing with concussion protocols as of late. While he is doing well with the treatment, he has yet to be cleared by his doctors to wrestle. With a concerning update, Joe said the following:

"Obviously, we’re working through concussion protocols right now, something that I’m going to take very seriously. And you know we’ll see, hopefully doctors will clear me sooner than later. We can make amends for things that maybe shouldn’t have gone on." [H/T: WrestleZone]

Check out the full interview below:

It was a belief among the fans that the AEW World Trios Champion was out due to the promotion of Twisted Metal Season 2. But that is not the sole reason for his absence for now. That said, fans should keep an eye on the next update on Samoa Joe's status.

While using any quotes from this article, please credit the source and give H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

