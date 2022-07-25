AEW star Samoa Joe shares interesting details about his main goal in wrestling 

AEW star Samoa Joe recently divulged his primary aim when he takes to the squared circle.

Following a brief layoff with injury, Joe returned last night at the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view, defending his ROH World Television Championship against Jay Lethal. The Samoan Submission Machine retained his title after locking in the Coquina Clutch on The Franchise.

Ahead of the title defense, during an interview with Sports Illustrated, Joe claimed that winning championships will always be the number one accomplishment in the business.

The former WWE star emphasized that entertaining fans was his primary focus; if he did that, he had already achieved his goal.

“It’s the same goal it’s always been for me. Championships are a hallmark of this industry, and I’ll always appreciate them and never downplay them, but my litmus test for whether I’m satisfied is based around the crowd. If we’re producing content and people are being entertained, then I’ve hit my goal. I want people to be entertained. That’s my focus," Joe said.

AEW star Samoa Joe comments on a potential return to WWE in the future

Joe, who was with WWE from 2015 to 2022, also opened up on a return in the future.

In the same interview with SI, Samoa Joe revealed that he would've loved to battle Bron Breakker and Ciampa. The ROH World Television Champion also stated that when it comes to going back to WWE, he carries a "never say never" attitude.

Joe was a three-time NXT Champion and two-time United States Champion in WWE. Although still contracted to AEW, time will only tell if The Samoan Submission Machine will consider returning to the sports entertainment juggernaut.

What are your thoughts on a potential WWE return for Samoa Joe? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Exclusive: Stone Cold Steve Austin named 2 stars he believes will go into the Hall of Fame here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far