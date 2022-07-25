Released WWE Superstar says "never say never" on a possible return to Vince McMahon's company

AEW star Samoa Joe hasn't completely shut the door on a potential WWE return.

The Destroyer was one of the few wrestlers released twice in less than a year by WWE in 2021. The 43-year-old didn't enjoy much success on the main roster, but he had a dominant run in NXT during its Black and Gold era.

Joe cemented his legacy by becoming the first three-time NXT Champion, though his last reign notoriously ended when he was forced to relinquish the title due to testing positive for COVID-19.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Samoa Joe revealed that he would have loved to drop the title to Bron Breakker. The AEW star noted that he also wanted to face Ciampa:

"Bron Breakker. I’m a fan of that young gentleman, as well as his family. He’s a great individual, and I love seeing what he can do. Tommaso [Ciampa] is another one. He’s a proven performer, someone who goes in there and gives his heart," Joe said.

The former United States Champion hasn't ruled out a potential WWE return in the future as he believes in the pro wrestling adage, "never say never."

"Saying this stuff may feel like we’re closing the door on it, but a lot can change in this industry. So never say never," he added.

While Joe became injury-prone toward the tail-end of his WWE career, he still proved to be a valuable asset to the company. He even served as a commentator on RAW and helped in talent scouting alongside William Regal.

Samoa Joe embarked on an impressive AEW and ROH run after WWE exit

Initially returning to ROH at Supercard of Honor XV, Samoa Joe became one of AEW's biggest signings in 2022.

The Destroyer experienced a career renaissance as he defeated top names like Johnny Elite and Kyle O'Reilly en route to his match against Adam Cole in the inaugural Owen Hart Foundation tournament.

He even dethroned Minoru Suzuki to become the ROH World Television Champion for the first time in his career.

Joe recently reignited a student-mentor rivalry with Jay Lethal, culminating in a memorable title match at the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view. The Submission Specialist successfully retained his gold after a valiant effort from Lethal.

With momentum on his side, it will be interesting to see what the company has in store for Samoa Joe ahead of the All Out pay-per-view in September.

Exclusive: Stone Cold Steve Austin named 2 stars he believes will go into the Hall of Fame here

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see Samoa Joe return to WWE down the road? Yes No 8 votes so far