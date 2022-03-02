Samoa Joe reveals that he voluntarily gave up his NXT gold

Samoa Joe stated that he voluntarily gave up his NXT Championship after testing positive for COVID-19.

Joe held the NXT title just before WWE rebranded the black and gold developmental brand. The former TNA star was first released by WWE in April 2021. He was later called back to the promotion by Triple H and introduced as William Regal's enforcer. Joe made his in-ring return, defeating Karrion Kross for the NXT Championship at TakeOver 36.

The Samoan Submission Machine appeared on the latest episode of Busted Open Radio where he revealed that he relinquished the NXT Championship, keeping in mind what was best for the company.

“I popped for COVID,'' said Joe. ''Then I tested positive I think on Saturday and by then, Vince [McMahon] had really wanted to go in a different direction with NXT and he really wanted to have the new opening of NXT 2.0 kind of be with a bang and I agreed with him. I said, ‘Listen, if that’s the case, then you know, this is probably what’s best for what your vision is for what you want for this product.’" (H/T to POST Wrestling)

Update on Samoa Joe's possible move to AEW

It has been speculated that the TNA legend could join All Elite Wrestling once his non-compete clause ends.

The superstar was released for the second time by WWE in January this year. His last match in the company was a victory over Karrion Kross for the NXT gold. However, it wasn't long before he was forced to give up the title citing an injury, the cause of which was never revealed.

According to Sean Ross Sapp, the athlete who also worked as a talent scout for WWE, is now wanted by many within AEW.

