Samoa Joe no-shows at major event before AEW Double or Nothing

AEW star Samoa Joe did not show up at the Double or Nothing Fan Fest. It was reported by fans attending the event via WrestlingNews.co

The Samoan Submission Machine will face Adam Cole in the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Cup at AEW's second pay-per-view event of the year. He was scheduled to be at the Double or Nothing fan fest on Saturday at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center as part of the PPV weekend.

According to Wrestling News Co., the former WWE Superstar was unable to make the event due to a communication issue and was not absent on purpose. Hopefully the fans will get to see him before tomorrow's big show.

It may be some relief for All Elite Management that Joe's absence is a normal issue as they already have to deal with the absence of MJF from the meet and greet and quite possibly the main event itself.

Samoa Joe shared his opinion on the conflict between AEW and WWE fans

The former Impact Star made an appearance earlier this month on the AEW Unrestricted podcast. This is where he addressed the tribal attitude certain wrestling fans have adopted since the Jacksonville-based promotion started in 2019.

Joe believes that fans should enjoy both products and simply enjoy what they are watching. He stressed that there is no war between the wrestlers in the two promotions and both sides have a common goal in mind which is to put on a great show for the fans.

"I think the arguing between the AEW and the WWE fans is ridiculous. Watch pro wrestling. It’s you taking your ego and something you have nothing involved with and trying to start a conflict with something else. Watch what you watch and enjoy what you want to enjoy. You have this glorified view of what this sport is, you think we line up on each side and say ‘ahhhhhh.’ But the real war is us trying to entertain you people, not this ridiculousness between you all.”

Perhaps fans should follow Joe's advice as it may help to reduce the level of toxicity in the online discourse regarding WWE and AEW.

Samoa Joe has got a huge test ahead of him against Adam Cole. He is undefeated so far in All Elite Wrestling but all of that might come to an end this Sunday. One can only speculate on who will win when these two great stars collide.

