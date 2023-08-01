AEW star Samoa Joe reacts after WWE cuts his footage from Twisted Metal trailer during RAW

WWE seems to have cut footage of AEW star Samoa Joe from the recent Twisted Metal trailer aired during RAW.

In the Peacock series, Samoa Joe is set to take on the role of the popular evil clown, Sweet Tooth, a character known for his twisted and enigmatic demeanor. Joe's casting in the show generated immense anticipation among wrestling fans.

During a break on RAW, WWE promoted the Twisted Metal trailer, but surprisingly, they omitted the footage of Sweet Tooth, played by Samoa Joe. This decision raised eyebrows and sparked curiosity among fans.

In response to this unexpected development, Samoa Joe took to Twitter and shared his reaction.

"y’all know," Joe tweeted.

Check out his tweet below:

As of now, the specifics of why WWE chose to omit Joe's appearance from the Twisted Metal trailer remain unclear. Could it be a strategic move in response to Joe's presence in AEW, or is there another explanation?

The show on Peacock has an impressive cast, featuring notable actors such as Anthony Mackie, Neve Campbell, Stephanie Beatriz, and Thomas Haden Church in lead roles.

Do you think WWE deliberately cut Samoa Joe's footage as a response to his presence in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

What is the one thing missing in Charlotte Flair? We asked Natalya.