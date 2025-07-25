  • home icon
  AEW star Samoa Joe sends a message after heartbreaking tragedy

AEW star Samoa Joe sends a message after heartbreaking tragedy

By Sujay
Published Jul 25, 2025 02:29 GMT
Samoa Joe is a former WWE star. (Image credits: wwe.com)

AEW star Samoa Joe sent out a message after a heartbreaking tragedy, and it is something that will sting.

Joe is of Samoan descent, and it should come as no surprise to anyone that he has some Samoan influences in his music tastes. So, it was heartbreaking for Joe when he heard the news of the passing of Fijian songwriter and actor George Veikoso.

Veikoso was fondly known as Fiji, and he passed on July 23 due to undisclosed reasons. Samoa Joe instantly took to social media to show his appreciation for the legendary singer.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote:

“Rest in Power to the Great and Mighty Fiji. Truly defined a genre and a generation of music.”
Samoa Joe’s AEW status revealed

Samoa Joe had a very eventful show at AEW All In. It was a night of mixed emotions for him as he and the Opps successfully defended their trios tag team titles. However, after the match, Joe was attacked and taken out on a stretcher.

There is a reason for that, and it has to do with his acting career. Fightful Select reported that the reason Joe was attacked was to write him off television for a while. That is to promote the upcoming season of Twisted Metal, which is set to air on July 31.

The report also states he will be out for a few weeks, but an exact timeframe was not given. The fans will be eagerly waiting for the return of the Samoan Submission Machine and will continue his reign as a part of the AEW World Trios Champions. It will be interesting to see if he will go after the Death Riders, given that they were the ones who took him out.

About the author
Sujay

Sujay

Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels.

Edited by Angana Roy
