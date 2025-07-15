Disappointing news for Samoa Joe fans after he got stretchered out of AEW All In - Reports

Samoa Joe was on the winning side at AEW All In: Texas. However, he was subjected to a brutal beating by his foes. Following that, a disappointing update has emerged regarding his immediate future.

The Samoan Submission Machine teamed up with his Opps teammates to successfully defend their AEW World Trios Titles against The Death Riders at All In: Texas. However, Joe was assaulted by his opponents post-match and had to be stretchered out of the Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

According to Fightful Select, Samoa Joe is set to miss time from AEW, which is why he was written off television at All In. This is due to the promotion of the upcoming season of Twisted Metal, which will air on July 31 on Peacock, and Joe will be a part of it. While an exact timeline was not disclosed, the update hinted that he would be out for a few weeks.

Samoa Joe spoke about the inclusion of a hard-hitting AEW star into The Opps

Samoa Joe had been leading the charge of The Opps in AEW before he was subjected to a heinous assault at All In. The faction added Powerhouse Hobbs to the stable last month after HOOK had to take a leave of absence. He stated that while it was bittersweet, he was happy about adding Hobbs to the faction.

“Absolutely. You know it was bittersweet in the sense that Hook is an integral part of the Opps. A core member. You know he definitely influenced a lot of swag of what we got going out there, but same time you know Hobbs is a guy that steps up for his friends. Steps up for his man. You know uh, do somebody's man dirty like that, he's eventually gonna have enough and step up and do something about it. Hobbs did and we were more than happy to welcome a beast such as himself into our group,” Joe said.

With Samoa Joe out of action for a brief while, it remains to be seen if The Opps will bring a temporary replacement until he returns to AEW television.

