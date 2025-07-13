Update on former WWE champion after he gets stretched off at AEW All In - Reports

A former WWE champion was stretchered off at AEW All In after he was brutally attacked. New details have come to light regarding his situation after the attack.

Samoa Joe joined AEW in 2022 and quickly found quite a bit of success. He first won the TNT Championship twice before he went on to win the World Championship. He is also one-third of the World Trios Championship with Katsuyori Shibata and Powerhouse Hobbs. The trio defended their titles at All In: Texas against Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and Gabe Kidd. After a hard-fought match, the baby faces emerged victorious. The heels were not happy with the outcome, and they brutally assaulted Joe after the match so that he wouldn't get involved in the main event. The attack was so severe that the former WWE United States Champion had to be stretchered out of the arena, leaving fans to wonder if he was really hurt.

According to reports from Fightful Select, Samoa Joe being stretchered out of the arena was kayfabe.

Another former WWE champion Ricochet is not impressed by Hangman Page's win at AEW All In 2025

Hangman Page earned the right to challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship when he won the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament at Double or Nothing.

Both men competed in a violent Texas Death Match at All in: Texas. In the end, it was Hangman Page who emerged victorious from the match and finally freed the World Title from the grasp of the Death Riders.

Following this win, Ricochet took to social media to say that Jon Moxley should've won the match instead of Page.

"Mox should have won," wrote Ricochet.

It will be interesting to see Samoa Joe get his revenge on the Death Riders for this assault at All In 2025.

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More

