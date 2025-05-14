Samoa Joe makes a big confession ahead of AEW Beach Break 2025: "It was bittersweet"

Samoa Joe is one of the biggest names in AEW. He is a former AEW World Champion and has held the AEW TNT Championship twice. He is currently a member of The Opps faction, whose members, apart from him, are Katsuyori Shibata, Hook, and Powerhouse Hobbs. Furthermore, Joe, Shibata, and Hobbs are the reigning AEW World Trios Champions.

Ad

Joe, Shibata, and Hobbs became the World Trios Champions by defeating the Death Riders on AEW Spring BreakThru. Initially, Hook was supposed to be a part of this match. However, at the very last moment, he had to take a leave of absence. Thankfully, Hobbs stepped up, joined the faction, and helped them take down Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and Jon Moxley. The former TNT Champion is now an important part of the group. Furthermore, it looks like he will remain a member even after the Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil's eventual return.

Ad

Trending

In a recent interview with the Takedown on SI, Samoa Joe opened up on the above situation. He praised Powerhouse Hobbs and said that Hook getting replaced was bittersweet. Nevertheless, he was glad that the 34-year-old beast was on their side.

"Absolutely. You know it was bittersweet in the sense that Hook is an integral part of the Opps. A core member. You know he definitely influenced a lot of swag of what we got going out there, but same time you know Hobbs is a guy that steps up for his friends. Steps up for his man. You know uh, do somebody's man dirty like that, he's eventually gonna have enough and step up and do something about it. Hobbs did and we were more than happy to welcome a beast such as himself into our group." [From 9:05 to 9:40]

Ad

Ad

Samoa Joe's career accomplishments outside of AEW

Apart from All Elite Wrestling, Samoa Joe has achieved immense success in WWE, TNA, and ROH. In WWE, he won the NXT Championship thrice and the WWE United States Championship twice.

In TNA, he held the TNA World Heavyweight Championship once, the TNA World Tag Team Championship twice, and the TNA X Division Championship five times. In Ring of Honor, he won the ROH World Championship once and the ROH World Television Championship once. If he defeats Jon Moxley at Beach Break 2025 fair and square, he will become a two-time AEW World Champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debangshu Nath . Know More