Finn Balor and Death Riders member's role in major AEW star's career revealed

A top AEW star recently opened up on the influence of WWE Superstar Finn Balor and a Death Riders member on his career. The star also shed light on them breaking out in Japan.
Finn Balor and Death Riders member PAC (fka Neville) had a big impact on AEW star Will Ospreay's wrestling career. The one thing common between all three aforementioned stars was that they came from the United Kingdom.
During an interview with Q101, Will Ospreay revealed that he looked towards people like Balor and PAC when it came to making a name for themselves in Japan.
"I will happily say, wholeheartedly, that PAC was like the bridge for a lot of us British wrestlers to be able to go over to Japan and to make a living and to become exports in our country. A lot of people would obviously say people like Dynamite Kid was that guy, but then in our generation of the British boom on the independent scene, we all look towards people like PAC and Fergal Devitt [also known as Finn Balor] who was able to go and make a name in Japan." [H/T WrestlingINC]
While AEW star hasn't wrestled Finn Balor, he feels honored to have fought PAC
Surprisingly, Finn Balor and AEW star Will Ospreay never collided against each other in a major singles match in their respective careers. Nevertheless, The Aerial Assassin had an enthralling match against PAC at All Out 2024, and the two have shared the ring on multiple occasions before as well.
In the same interview with Q101, Will Ospreay admitted that it was an honor for him to wrestle PAC:
"So anytime that I got to wrestle PAC, it was always a huge honor and such a pleasure just because he is without a doubt one of the best wrestlers in the world. I feel [he] gets slept on quite a lot." [H/T WrestlingINC]
PAC isn't on AEW programming at the moment as he is sidelined with an injury. It remains to be seen when he will return to action.