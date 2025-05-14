3 betrayals that could happen at AEW Dynamite: Beach Break 2025

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite will be a TV special titled Beach Break. The first-ever Beach Break took place in 2021, and the event was a massive success.

Ad

Four matches have been announced for AEW Dynamite: Beach Break 2025. They are the following:

"Hangman" Adam Page and Will Ospreay vs. The Don Callis Family (Konosuke Takeshita and Josh Alexander - Tag team match

"Timeless" Toni Storm (c) vs. Skye Blue vs. AZM vs. Mina Shirakawa - AEW Women's World Championship Four-way Eliminator match

Ricochet vs. Zach Gowen - Singles match

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Samoa Joe - AEW World Championship Steel Cage match

Ad

Trending

Apart from the above four showdowns, All Elite Wrestling fans worldwide are anticipating the next chapter of the Hurt Syndicate-MJF storyline. Many things could happen in the upcoming TV special, including a few heartbreaking betrayals.

Here are three such predictions.

#3. Hook could betray Samoa Joe in AEW Dynamite's main event

Dynamite: Beach Break 2025 will close with Jon Moxley (c) vs. Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship. Furthermore, it will take place in a steel cage, hence, things can get extremely ugly. The former Dean Ambrose has held the World Title for more than 210 days, only due to the support of his Death Riders faction.

Ad

Ad

Since the above match is in a steel cage, it will be hard for the faction to interfere. However, there is a possibility that they will still find a way to get involved. Thankfully, Joe could receive help from his Opps brothers. Shibata and Hobbs could come to his rescue. However, Hook might betray him, resulting in the Samoan Submission Machine losing this match.

#2. "Hangman" Adam Page might join the Don Callis Family

"Hangman" Adam Page is going to lock horns with Will Ospreay in the finals of the 2025 Owen Hart Cup at the upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view. At Beach Break, the two finalists will join forces to take on The Don Callis Family's Konosuke Takeshita and Josh Alexander.

Ad

Ad

It is no secret that Don Callis is evil and a master manipulator. For years, he has used mind games to strengthen his faction, and he intends to keep doing it. The manager might have already gotten Hangman on his side. On this week's Dynamite, the Owen Hart Cup finalist might attack Ospreay during the above match, and join the faction, turning heel in the process. This would certainly make for a memorable moment.

Ad

#1. MJF might betray the Hurt Syndicate by bringing back Wardlow

MJF has been trying to join the Hurt Syndicate for weeks. While MVP and Shelton Benjamin don't mind him, their teammate, Bobby Lashley, simply does not trust the Salt of the Earth. At Beach Break, the Almighty will finally give his answer to Friendman. However, the former AEW World Champion might prove Lashley's doubts right.

Ad

On Dynamite this week, Bobby Lashley could finally give his approval. But, MJF could then betray the whole faction by bringing his ex-bodyguard Wardlow back. The former TNT Champion could completely brutalise the Hurt Syndicate, setting up an interesting storyline.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debangshu Nath . Know More