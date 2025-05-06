Bobby Lashley breaks silence after rejecting AEW star's offer to join The Hurt Syndicate

AEW World Tag Team Champion Bobby Lashley issued a statement after he rejected the request of a top star to join The Hurt Syndicate. The All Mighty gave the talent a chance to prove his worth last week.

Bobby Lashley has a message for AEW star MJF. Maxwell Jacob Friedman has been on a mission to join The Hurt Syndicate for quite some time, as he has been consistently approaching members of the group. While MVP and Shelton Benjamin are in favor of the idea, Lashley still doesn't want Friedman to join the stable.

Two weeks ago, Lashley rejected Friedman's offer despite taking his brand-new sports car. Last week on Dynamite, The All Mighty yet again turned down The Wolf of Wrestling's proposal, telling him to hurt people if he wanted to impress him. On his Instagram handle, Bobby Lashley explained why he could not accept MJF as a member of The Hurt Syndicate.

"This isn’t a club. It’s a syndicate. You don’t buy your way in. You don’t talk your way in. And if you think running your mouth earns respect—you just made yourself a problem," Lashley wrote with a photo of him making the thumbs-down gesture.

Former WWE star believes Bobby Lashley switched his character in AEW

Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler in WWE) recently discussed how Bobby Lashley seemingly switched his gimmick in AEW due to the ongoing storyline with MJF. On the Busted Open podcast, Nemeth said The All Mighty wanted to portray a more likable character for his program with The Wolf of Wrestling.

"Then, even Bobby, someone I know. Sometimes he's reserved, he's not really out [there], you don't get that crazy, wild promos from him but feeding off MJF. Just playing the straight man to MJF has Lashley switching his character into this even more likable guy.”

The storyline featuring MJF and The Hurt Syndicate continues to keep fans hooked. Only time will tell where the angle is headed.

