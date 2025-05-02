Former World Champion points out Bobby Lashley's character switch with ongoing MJF dynamic in AEW

A former World Champion has hailed Bobby Lashley’s character transformation amid his ongoing dynamic with MJF. This makes for an interesting watch and a compelling future.

The Hurt Syndicate has been involved in a thrilling angle between themselves and MJF, and it is telling to see how they have made it hard for him to join the faction. Over the last few weeks, the former AEW World Champion has been trying his best to appease Bobby Lashley, but to no avail.

On Dynamite, the former WWE Superstar threw in an ultimatum to MJF. To that, former World Champion Nic Nemeth has said that it is doing wonders for Lashley’s character. Speaking on the Busted Open Radio, Nemeth said:

“I think it's amazing because first of all, as of almost instantly, Hurt Syndicate being talked about as cool guys that can go and you know Shelton gets this revitalized Shelton Benjamin that we know and love," Nemeth said. "Then, even Bobby, someone I know. Sometimes he's reserved, he's not really out [there], you don't get that crazy, wild promos from him but feeding off MJF. Just playing the straight man to MJF has Bobby Lashley switching his character into this even more likable guy.” (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Bobby Lashley wanted to fight Brock Lesnar

There was a lot of talk of Bobby Lashley taking on Brock Lesnar when they were in WWE. However, due to factors outside their control, that never happened.

The AEW star has now revealed how desperately he wanted to fight Lesnar. Speaking with Chris Van Vliet, he said:

“I'll fight anybody. And I think me and Brock [Lesnar] should've [gotten into a real fight]... That's what people wanted. [WWE] handcuffed us throughout that whole feud, man, there was so much that we could've done. I just think that we had more that we could have done with both of those matchups.”

Some matches end up being what-ifs, and this seems to be one such match.

