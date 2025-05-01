AEW star Bobby Lashley recalls WWE feud with Brock Lesnar, regrets not having legitimate fight with ex-UFC champion: "That's what people wanted"

Bobby Lashley recently opened up about his pro wrestling rivalry with Brock Lesnar and expressed regret that they didn't blur the lines between real and staged. He noted that the two should have engaged in a real fight to put on the best possible product for fans.

Lashley and Lesnar were two heavyweights who had amateur wrestling backgrounds and later transitioned into MMA. The AEW star competed in major promotions including Strikeforce and Bellator, while 'The Beast' defeated Hall of Famer Randy Couture to become UFC heavyweight champion in his fourth professional fight.

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Lashley disclosed that he had broached the idea of a legitimate fight with WWE superstar Karrion Kross when both were involved in a WrestleMania feud. The 48-year-old then shifted focus to Lesnar and expressed interest in doing the same to live up to the fans' anticipation:

"I'll fight anybody. And I think me and Brock [Lesnar] should've [gotten into a real fight]... That's what people wanted. [WWE] handcuffed us throughout that whole feud, man, there was so much that we could've done. I just think that we had more that we could have done with both of those matchups."

Check out Bobby Lashley's comments regarding Brock Lesnar below (1:35):

Shelton Benjamin opens up about training with Brock Lesnar

AEW star Shelton Benjamin also opened up about his experience training with Brock Lesnar when the two were collegiate wrestling teammates at the University of Minnesota. Lesnar was a standout amateur wrestler and went on to win the 2000 NCAA Division I National championship.

During the aforementioned interview, Benjamin revealed that he would usually spend hours training with Lesnar and mentioned that the former UFC heavyweight champion was incredibly strong and difficult to pin:

"I sparred with [Lesnar] every day for about 3-4 hours a day. Some days I couldn't do anything with him, some days he couldn't do anything with me and some days we would literally have a hand fight for 3-4 hours. Luckily, he never threw punches, but I've never pinned him. He's just too strong to pin, those arms work." [3:14]

Check out Brock Lesnar's NCAA Division I National championship win below:

