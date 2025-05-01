  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Brock Lesnar
  • AEW star Bobby Lashley recalls WWE feud with Brock Lesnar, regrets not having legitimate fight with ex-UFC champion: "That's what people wanted"

AEW star Bobby Lashley recalls WWE feud with Brock Lesnar, regrets not having legitimate fight with ex-UFC champion: "That's what people wanted"

By Giancarlo Aulino
Modified May 01, 2025 19:02 GMT
AEW star Bobby Lashley opens up about WWE feud with former UFC champion Brock Lesnar [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
AEW star Bobby Lashley opens up about WWE feud with former UFC champion Brock Lesnar [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Bobby Lashley recently opened up about his pro wrestling rivalry with Brock Lesnar and expressed regret that they didn't blur the lines between real and staged. He noted that the two should have engaged in a real fight to put on the best possible product for fans.

Ad

Lashley and Lesnar were two heavyweights who had amateur wrestling backgrounds and later transitioned into MMA. The AEW star competed in major promotions including Strikeforce and Bellator, while 'The Beast' defeated Hall of Famer Randy Couture to become UFC heavyweight champion in his fourth professional fight.

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Lashley disclosed that he had broached the idea of a legitimate fight with WWE superstar Karrion Kross when both were involved in a WrestleMania feud. The 48-year-old then shifted focus to Lesnar and expressed interest in doing the same to live up to the fans' anticipation:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I'll fight anybody. And I think me and Brock [Lesnar] should've [gotten into a real fight]... That's what people wanted. [WWE] handcuffed us throughout that whole feud, man, there was so much that we could've done. I just think that we had more that we could have done with both of those matchups."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Bobby Lashley's comments regarding Brock Lesnar below (1:35):

Ad

youtube-cover
Ad

Shelton Benjamin opens up about training with Brock Lesnar

AEW star Shelton Benjamin also opened up about his experience training with Brock Lesnar when the two were collegiate wrestling teammates at the University of Minnesota. Lesnar was a standout amateur wrestler and went on to win the 2000 NCAA Division I National championship.

During the aforementioned interview, Benjamin revealed that he would usually spend hours training with Lesnar and mentioned that the former UFC heavyweight champion was incredibly strong and difficult to pin:

Ad
"I sparred with [Lesnar] every day for about 3-4 hours a day. Some days I couldn't do anything with him, some days he couldn't do anything with me and some days we would literally have a hand fight for 3-4 hours. Luckily, he never threw punches, but I've never pinned him. He's just too strong to pin, those arms work." [3:14]
Ad

Check out Brock Lesnar's NCAA Division I National championship win below:

About the author
Giancarlo Aulino

Giancarlo Aulino

Twitter icon

Giancarlo Aulino is an MMA news writer and interviewer at Sportskeeda. Having been onboard since 2021, Aulino has written list articles, before transitioning to MMA news writing.

In addition to writing at Sportskeeda, Aulino can be heard on VIBE 105.5FM in Toronto, Canada, where he conducts interviews called 'VIBEtalks.' Aulino's segments have featured many respected athletes, broadcasters, and celebrities. In 2024, Aulino, along with his VIBE 105 Sports team members, rebranded their content to The Game Plan 'TGP'.

In addition to MMA, Aulino was previously a pro wrestling writer and soccer (Football) reporter and covered Toronto FC (Major League Soccer) and York United FC (Canadian Premier League).

Follow him on Twitter: @Gian_411

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications