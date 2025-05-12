Will Ospreay's blatant shot at WWE prompts measured response from ex-champion (Exclusive)

AEW star Will Ospreay recently took a massive shot at WWE, comparing the talent in both companies. His words were rebutted by a former champion of the Stamford-based promotion, EC3.

Ospreay is generally considered to be one of the best in-ring performers today, even taking WWE's roster into account. He recently made a bold claim that while Triple H & Co. may draw more in the business, AEW stars were leagues beyond in terms of working in the ring. This has drawn a lot of attention in the community, leading former WWE 24/7 Champion EC3 to comment.

Speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 admitted that Ospreay was better than most in certain aspects of wrestling. He said:

"Simplicity is extremely hard work if you do it right. And then perhaps in an 18x18 or 20x20 foot ring, you are superior in moving around and doing things. But what does it, what really matters, if that's your priority, congratulations. But the priority over here is to do business." [1:52 onwards]

The former WWE star also explained why Will Ospreay's wrestling style was rarely seen

Will Ospreay is certainly a very acrobatic performer in the ring, but EC3 believes even WWE stars possess the same abilities despite not using them.

Adding to his previous comments on The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 stated that while stars like John Cena and Hulk Hogan may have been capable of doing what Will Ospreay does, they chose not to owing to several factors. He said:

"A lot of top level talents and even when you talk about guys like Hulk or Cena, they can do the same things. They just don't. Maybe 'cause they don't do them as well and they don't wanna expose that as a weakness." [2:24 onwards]

It remains to be seen if Will Ospreay will add to his previous comments in the coming days.

