Major AEW star reveals true feelings about Triple H; takes shot at WWE

A massive AEW star has revealed his honest opinion of Triple H and took a shot at WWE as well. The Game currently serves as WWE's Chief Content Officer.

In an interview with the Daily Star, Will Ospreay shared his thoughts on Triple H and claimed that he didn't have an issue with him. Ospreay infamously took a shot at The King of Kings on AEW Dynamite after the 55-year-old seemingly criticized him for not signing with WWE.

"Of course, I respect WWE and I admire everyone there. A lot of people think I hate Triple H, and I really don't. I've never met the guy before in my life. For me, there is always this little bit of rivalry where I'll be like, 'Yeah, you guys are the biggest, you guys draw the bigger houses, you guys got the bigger deals,' but the moment the bell rings, I think we're better than all of them," he said.

Ospreay then claimed that on his worst day, he is better than the majority of WWE Superstars.

"On my worst day, I'm better than a lot of the guys in-ring. In-ring. Promo? You guys have a bunch of guys. Punk is sick. [Roman] Reigns is sick. There are still things I need to catch up on. In-ring, I generally don't think there is anyone from that side that matches any of our guys," he added. [H/T: Fightful]

You can check out the video below:

Ospreay is regarded as one of the best in-ring workers in the industry and is a former International Champion in AEW.

Former WWE writer speculates on Triple H's backstage situation

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently suggested that there is a lot of politics going on with Triple H behind the scenes.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo stated that the 55-year-old could be dealing with backstage politics at the moment. He noted that the veteran was in a game of chess with some major names in the company.

"I'll tell you exactly what's going on because I know it's going on because I know them. Bro, you've got a lot of politics happening right now. You've got a lot of politics going on with Ari [Emanuel], The Rock, Triple H, there's a lot of stuff going on. So, Triple H is right now involved in a chess game that could literally mean his job. How am I going to move the pieces around? Very meticulous, very careful." [21:30 - 22:32]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

WWE Backlash 2025 will air live this weekend from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Only time will tell if The Cerebral Assassin will make an appearance at the PLE this weekend.

